Sheffield United are reportedly battling with fellow Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon on loan this summer.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, with Blades boss Chris Wilder reportedly keen on a move for the Republic of Ireland international, but face stiff interest from both the Baggies and the Potters.

Wilder has already had to undergo a rejig of his attacking options this summer, after losing Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison to the free agent market, whilst Cameron Archer returned to Aston Villa and Ben Brereton Diaz to Villarreal respectively.

Blades have been able to add Kieffer Moore to their forward line, but is that going to be enough for Wilder to work with? Football League World investigates whether the club should make a move for the Foxes striker.

Sheffield United may not offer Tom Cannon guaranteed minutes

FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy - Blades Ramble, believes that Cannon is a quality player, but questions whether he would be the recipient of enough minutes to interest both him, or Leicester City in signing off on a loan move this summer.

Jimmy said: "I'm a big Tom Cannon fan, really like him and I think there's a real player in there.

"The issue we've got is, I'm not sure that we can offer him first team football. I think we're a bigger pull at the moment due to the fact that we've just been relegated, if you ignore how poor the season was.

"In terms of prospects of returning to the Premier League, I think we are slightly higher than West Brom and Stoke. This is a loan signing, if it was a loan-to-buy, it might be slightly different.

"But as a loan signing, I'm not sure we can offer him guaranteed minutes, certainly not as a starter because we've just brought Kieffer Moore in, and we've switched our style a little bit.

"We're playing with one main striker up top, so absolutely as a backup option or as a rotational option, I think Tom Cannon is superb. We may even play him in a two on occasions, but I think we'll stick with one up top.

"That might mean that we can't offer him first team football that I'm sure he'll be after, and that I'm sure that Leicester will want him to have."

Blades shouldn't rest on Moore laurels

If Sheffield United are going to make a serious push for an instant return to Premier League football this season, then they're going to need strength in depth at every position.

Despite Moore's arrival bringing a proven Championship commodity to Bramall Lane, Wilder's options behind the Welsh international consist of largely unproven players.

Rhian Brewster has played no more than 16 league games in any of the last three seasons, with only five goals in all competitions since 2021/22.

Danish youth international William Osula made just 24 appearances in all competitions for Blades last season, scoring three times.

Whilst 20-year-old Louie Marsh spent the majority of last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers, where he made just eight appearances in all competitions, scoring just once.

Cannon, on the other hand, has already proven that he can find the net on a consistent basis at Championship level, having scored eight times in 20 appearances on loan with Preston in 2022/23.

Therefore, Blades may well be in need of another quality option to add to their forward ranks, and Cannon shouldn't see Moore as an immovable object to regular minutes when weighing up his options this summer.

Kieffer Moore stats (all comps), per FotMob Club Season Appearances Goals Ipswich 23/24 18 7 Bournemouth 22/23 29 4 Cardiff 21/22 24 5 Cardiff 20/21 42 20

Indeed, Moore has a history of injury problems, and last season's 31 appearances in all competitions was his most in an individual season since he made 42 appearances for Cardiff City in 2020/21.

As such, the big striker doesn't appear to be a player that Wilder can entrust to stay fit for the duration of a taxing Championship season, and with a topsy-turvy goalscoring record, Moore isn't a guaranteed source of goals.

Sheffield United should be pitching to Cannon that he has every chance of taking the starting role for Blades in 2024/25, and if they do, a move to Bramall Lane may well be the most attractive prospect for him this summer.