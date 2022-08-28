Issue emerges for Burnley in pursuit of double transfer agreement with European club

Burnley‘s efforts to sign centre back Boubacar Kouyate from Metz are now hampering their attempts to recruit striker Georges Miakautadze from the same club.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, who says a row has now broken out between the two clubs over the situation around Kouyate.

Earlier in the window, it was reported that Burnley had made an offer to sign Kouyate from Metz to boost their defensive ranks, although no move has so far materialised.

Can you get at least 85% on this qiz about some of Burnley's best ever players?

1 of 24 HOW MANY APPS DID JAMES TARKOWSKI MAKE FOR BURNLEY? 189 199 209 219

However, it now seems as though the fall-out from that, is causing issues for the Clarets in their attempts to sign Miakautadze from the same club.

According to this latest update, with Kouyate now refusing to play after so far being denied a move away, it is Burnley that are being blamed for that situation, alhough there are other clubs interested as well.

It is therefore thought that a row has now broken out between the two teams, which is also said to be hampering the Championship club’s attempts to sign Miakautadze from Metz.

Kouyate still has two years remaining on his contract with Metz, while there are three years to run on Maikautadze’s deal with the French side, meaning they are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that do come in.

The Verdict

This will surely be a frustrating situation for Burnley to find themselves in.

Centre back and centre forward are two positions the Clarets do need to strengthen in before the window closes, and they do have targets in those areas here.

However, it is hard to see how they can now come to an agreement with Metz over those deals, given the fall-out there appears to be from that pursuit of Kouyate.

Indeed, given the contract situations of the pair, Metz are not under any major pressure to sell either, meaning Burnley may now have to start thinking about other options they can target.