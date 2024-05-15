Highlights Leeds and Norwich are level heading into their Championship play-off semi-final second leg

Farke may tinker with Leeds' line-up with Dan James back and Archie Gray shifting roles for more attacking options.

Rutter and Summerville offer game-changing quality but Leeds need someone to stretch the pitch effectively.

Leeds United head into the clash with Norwich City at Elland Road level after a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road in the play-off semi-final first-leg.

Daniel Farke's side had been the form team in the division in 2024 up until the international break, but their end of season results had plenty of fans worried heading into the play-offs, having just missed out on automatic promotion.

The draw at his former side on Sunday was a positive result for his side, given Norwich's free-scoring form at home, and with Leeds conceding nine times in three games prior to the trip to Norfolk. Farke made changes to shore things up in midfield, with Archie Gray starting just ahead of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev to compact the midfield area out of possession.

It meant Georginio Rutter cut a somewhat frustrated figure as the centre-forward, having spent the majority of his game time in the last four months as an attacking-midfielder in Farke's 4-2-3-1 system. Of course, he could opt to make changes in the reverse fixture, knowing that the onus will be on Leeds to take the game to their visitors in front of an expectant home crowd.

Leeds require a trip to Wembley for Farke to make it a hat-trick of promotions in as many Championship years now, with the final to be held on Sunday 26th May, and Thursday's season-defining game at Elland Road will decide if they get there.

Final Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Paul Robinson's Leeds team against Norwich

Farke may well make changes, and ex-Leeds goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, is hopeful that the Whites will make changes to the team for the second-leg, including bringing Dan James into the side after recently recovering from injury and impressing in his short cameo at Carrow Road.

Speaking MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: “He (Rutter) was a little bit isolated. I actually liked the team that Farke picked, with Archie Gray a little further up the pitch with Sam Byram at right back.

“I think he picked a side to go there and do a job. It wasn’t a classic – neither of the first two games were. But Leeds went there, did a job, and have given themselves every opportunity in this second leg.

“He could potentially drop Gray back into the right-back role, then bring Dan James in, with Byram missing out, giving James an opportunity in the number-ten role.

“He’s got the options, he’s got the players fit to do it. The thing with James is that he has such an impact off the bench, which could be to his detriment. I think Rutter was a little bit lost; he and Joel Piroe have really struggled for goals in the second half of the season.

“Piroe, especially, in the first half of the season was excellent but has really struggled to find his way, as has Rutter in a similar way in the second half of the season.

“I do think James would be missed out wide, but when you look at the way Rutter and Piroe are playing, they’re who Farke has played in the No.10 role. James would be an option there, as would [Crysencio] Summerville or [Willy] Gnonto.

“But it’s a case of ‘don’t fix what isn’t broken’. Yes, it’s been an indifferent run of results. But looking at the run of results and form at home, barring some recent results, he’s played Rutter or Piroe in that role. I do agree that they’ve lacked form in the second half of the season, which leaves an option to put James in there.”

Related Norwich City snub will raise question marks about future of Leeds United man: View Daniel Farke's reluctance to use Mateo Joseph could cast doubt over his future at Leeds United at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing.

Leeds' selection issues for play-off clash

One issue for Leeds is that neither Rutter nor Crysencio Summerville can afford to be dropped, given their individual quality is enough to settle a game at any moment.

They have qualities that make them big differentials in the final third in terms of conjuring something out of nothing, albeit what Leeds are lacking is one of their forwards stretching the pitch by running in behind on a consistent basis.

James would bring that to the table in the absence of Patrick Bamford, as his constant running off the shoulder would open up the pitch, particularly in central areas. However, he would have to start off one of the flanks, as he lacks the creative passing in congested central areas to be a productive and effective number-ten.

Gnonto could operate centrally, as could Rutter in a more familiar withdrawn role, but experimenting too much in the play-offs also brings with it plenty of risk. Whatever Farke decides on, there is room for someone to be a hero on Thursday night.