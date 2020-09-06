Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Isn’t up to it’, ‘So frustrating and negative’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam key figure after cup exit

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were knocked out of the League Cup yesterday after they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Whilst boss Sabri Lamouchi didn’t pick what many would regard to be his best XI, the Reds still had a strong team out against their fellow Championship side.

However, Forest were second best for large parts, with the Tykes dominating possession and the visitors managed just one attempt on target in the game.

A Cauley Woodrow strike in the 49th minute was enough to settle the tie and Lamouchi admitted afterwards that the team were not ready after a short pre-season and he also called for an improved mentality moving forward.

It’s fair to say his comments didn’t go down well with the Forest fans, some of who will still be angered at the way the tea collapsed towards the end of the previous campaign.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Lamouchi’s comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Isn’t up to it’, ‘So frustrating and negative’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam key figure after cup exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: