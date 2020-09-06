‘Isn’t up to it’, ‘So frustrating and negative’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam key figure after cup exit

Nottingham Forest were knocked out of the League Cup yesterday after they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Whilst boss Sabri Lamouchi didn’t pick what many would regard to be his best XI, the Reds still had a strong team out against their fellow Championship side.

However, Forest were second best for large parts, with the Tykes dominating possession and the visitors managed just one attempt on target in the game.

A Cauley Woodrow strike in the 49th minute was enough to settle the tie and Lamouchi admitted afterwards that the team were not ready after a short pre-season and he also called for an improved mentality moving forward.

It’s fair to say his comments didn’t go down well with the Forest fans, some of who will still be angered at the way the tea collapsed towards the end of the previous campaign.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Lamouchi’s comments from Twitter…

The worst part is people brushing this off as a “friendly” we haven’t won anything since I was 5, I’m 35, we should be aiming to win everything — tom (@MrTomBailey) September 5, 2020

Back the manager and stop moaning👍 — [AJ]🏳️‍🌈 (@YorkshireLad_87) September 5, 2020

Change the mentality? Yes please, set out your team to attack & win, not play 4-2-3-1 against lower league teams then Sabri😂 — Kieran Gaughan (@KieranGaughan) September 5, 2020

But why weren’t they ready? Is he saying it was someone else’s job to get them ready? Has anyone told him that’s his job? And if he can’t do it he should resign? He shouldn’t be given that choice, sack him now before he ruins another season — Ash (@Forest_til_IDie) September 5, 2020

I am not one that likes to give managers an hard time but the style of football that we are playing is so frustrating and negative. COYR — The Wideplaymaker (@wideplaymaker_) September 5, 2020

To be honest and I expect some hassle for this , Lamouchi isn’t up to it in my opinion. I didn’t trust him last season. We defended ok and managed to Nick a point or 3 points. It seemed like defend and hope for the best. I think he should go. — Uk fine art 🇬🇧🌍 🌱 © (@lee_ludlow_art) September 6, 2020

Does he actually realise that it’s the same for every team 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan lewis (@Rylew81) September 5, 2020