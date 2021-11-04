‘Isn’t the worst candidate out there’ – 52-year-old in the frame for vacant Barnsley job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are looking at Uwe Rosler as one of a number of candidates to potentially fill the vacant head coach hotseat at Oakwell, according to the Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old is the latest in a long line of names to be linked with the job that was taken away from Markus Schopp on Monday after a run of seven straight defeats.

And the Yorkshire side could continue their run of appointing head coaches from the continent if Rosler is the man who ends up taking charge.

The former Manchester City player has managerial experience in England with Brentford, Leeds, Wigan and Fleetwood Town and was most recently the manager of Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany’s Bundesliga.

Would Rosler be a good appointment for Barnsley though? The FLW team have had their say on the matter.

Charlie Gregory

Uwe Rosler is yet again being linked with another Championship job but I feel like there are better options out there for Barnsley – that isn’t to say though that there is anything wrong with the potential appointment of the former Fleetwood man.

He’s had success in League One and has previously managed to get some of his previous sides playing solid football – but in terms of Championship success, he has been fairly limited and there is no guarantee with Rosler that he could get the side out of danger.

The manager may suit the style of football that Barnsley might want to play but in light of some other links – like Paul Warne – I feel Rosler would be a worse option.

If Barnsley want to battle in the right half of the table again, then they may be best served looking elsewhere.

Alfie Burns

It depends which version of Rosler the Tykes would be getting.

Rosler did some good work at Brentford that Mark Warburton went on and capitalised on, whilst he got Wigan Athletic into the Championship play-offs.

He started well at Leeds United but that quickly went pear-shaped when results dried up. Results had carried performances until then.

Fleetwood Town headed in the right direction under him as well, before he tested himself back in Europe.

Ultimately, Barnsley would be taking a punt on Rosler. He’s had good moments and bad moments in the EFL, so it’s got an element of risk to it.

Rosler, you feel, isn’t the worst candidate out there, although he isn’t the best either.

The question Barnsley need to ask themselves is whether or not it is worth the risk.

George Dagless

I think the jury would have to be out to be honest as I’m not overly convinced by it.

Of course, he’s worked in this country before to varying levels of success and he likes to play a high-pressing, high-intensity style of football which should lend itself well to the Barnsley squad and their strengths, but there are obvious downsides to it as well.

He couldn’t keep Fortuna Dusseldorf up in the Bundesliga last season and I just wonder whether it’s a risk that the Tykes really need to be taking.

Of course, it could prove to be another masterstroke from the club, similar to some of those in the past, and he obviously has a similar background in terms of where he’s from and what he bases his approach on compared to previous Barnsley but I’m just not convinced by this link, in all honesty.