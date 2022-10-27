“Isn’t the right fit for me” – Luton Town eyeing Nottingham Forest player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lyle Taylor is considering his options this January ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that Luton Town are one of the sides considering a move for the 32-year old.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the forward would be a good addition to Nathan Jones’ side…

Marcus Ally

Luton do not need a player like Lyle Taylor.

Nathan Jones already has a well stocked attacking contingent and Taylor is not mobile enough for their style of play.

Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris, Harry Cornick and potentially even Cauley Woodrow as a nine would be ahead of the Montserrat international in the pecking order, and for that reason Taylor should be looking at alternative destinations.

It is hard to argue with Taylor’s goal return at Championship level in recent seasons, and there are clubs in the division that could utilise a striker of his type in the second half of the campaign, but the Hatters should not be that side and may want to strengthen their ranks with a more athletic option.

Sam Rourke

A new striker is not a priority for Luton Town at all in the January transfer window.

The Hatters have a plethora of strong options for the second tier with the likes of Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome all at Nathan Jones’ disposal.

I question whether Taylor would fit into the high-intensity football that Jones deploys at Luton so i’d imagine he’d fit in better at an alternative club over Luton.

He wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter at Kenilworth Road and given he’s reaching the latter end of his career, he’ll be wanting to start as many games as possible so this just isn’t the right fit for me

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Luton Town players play for now?

1 of 24 James Collins Cardiff City Rangers Hibernian Derby County

Declan Harte

Luton have a wealth of attacking options, with Carlton Morris being the standout figure since arriving from Barnsley during the summer.

Meanwhile, Taylor is coming to the end of his career and is not at the peak of his powers.

While he showed he still has plenty to offer at this level last season during his loan stint at Birmingham City, it is not clear that he would offer Luton enough to make this deal worthwhile.

He would certainly add depth to the squad, but he would also likely find himself too far down the pecking order to make this an enticing move.

Given the other teams interested in his services, he may be best served looking elsewhere for his next step, with his time at Nottingham Forest seemingly at an end.