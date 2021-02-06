‘Isn’t the problem’, ‘Needs to go’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after latest setback

Birmingham City fell into the relegation zone as they were beaten 3-2 by Bournemouth in an entertaining game on the south coast.

Aitor Karanka’s side have been struggling for some time now, and the loss against the Cherries means they have picked up just six points from their last 12 games.

Whilst there were aspects about today’s performance, against a side that hope to win promotion, that will encourage the boss, the bigger picture is that the form is hugely concerning.

Unsurprisingly, the fans are growing increasingly frustrated with Karanka, and there are calls for him to depart.

As well as the poor results, the Spaniard has been criticised for his substitutions, and there were a few surprising decisions once again today, with Sam Cosgrove not coming on until the 90th minute, and Scott Hogan, who had scored twice, was also replaced when Blues needed a goal.

Here we look at some of the comments about the head coach following the loss…

A few things are clear:

They aren’t Karankas signings.

Karanka wants out. Won’t walk. Wants a pay off.

That is the ONLY reason he is making the team selections and substitutions he does. Plain as day #BCFC — Hollo (@SolihullBlues) February 6, 2021

Always been a fan of karanka and I’m always reluctant to say managers need to be sacked but I think it’s time up. Bringing off hogan full of confidence on 2 goals off when we’re losing by one I see no sense in. HT talk must of been dull as that’s how we looked second half. #BCFC — callum lee (@calluml54376459) February 6, 2021

KARANKA ISN'T THE PROBLEM #BCFC — Kieran Bales (@kiebales_) February 6, 2021

Aitor Karanka's in-game management is absolutely baffling. We're 3-2 down, with enough time to get another equaliser, so why does he take our goalscorer off? Why does he wait until the end of the game to put Cosgroge on? Why does he try and protect a 3-2 defeat? 1/3 #BCFC — EthnoGod (@EthnoGod) February 6, 2021

I’ve got to say I’m Karanka out now #bcfc — S.Cranfield (@sam_cranfield) February 6, 2021

Karanka needs to go; get Paul Cook in and build for league 1. #bcfc — Rob Williams (@Rob_williams223) February 6, 2021

Karanka is trying to get a payout to get sacked after seeing that sub #bcfc — Rainey ☔️ (@Ellis_Rainerz) February 6, 2021