Birmingham City

‘Isn’t the problem’, ‘Needs to go’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after latest setback

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City fell into the relegation zone as they were beaten 3-2 by Bournemouth in an entertaining game on the south coast.

Aitor Karanka’s side have been struggling for some time now, and the loss against the Cherries means they have picked up just six points from their last 12 games.

Whilst there were aspects about today’s performance, against a side that hope to win promotion, that will encourage the boss, the bigger picture is that the form is hugely concerning.

Unsurprisingly, the fans are growing increasingly frustrated with Karanka, and there are calls for him to depart.

As well as the poor results, the Spaniard has been criticised for his substitutions, and there were a few surprising decisions once again today, with Sam Cosgrove not coming on until the 90th minute, and Scott Hogan, who had scored twice, was also replaced when Blues needed a goal.

Here we look at some of the comments about the head coach following the loss…


