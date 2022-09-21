“Isn’t one that would make sense” – Cardiff City fan pundit issues Mark Hudson managerial verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are currently on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Steve Morison on Sunday.

Morison stamped his own authority on the club’s squad by signing a plethora of players during the summer transfer window.

After winning two of their first three league fixtures, the Bluebirds only managed to accumulate two points in the following five matches before beating Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Unable to back up their promising performance against Boro during their recent clash with Huddersfield Town, Cardiff succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium last weekend.

This proved to be the final straw for the club’s hierarchy as Morison was handed his marching orders.

According to The Athletic, the Bluebirds are now set to give Mark Hudson the chance to impress in his caretaker role.

Hudson became Cardiff’s first-team coach last year.

Making reference to Hudson, FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey believes that it wouldn’t make sense to hand over the reins to the 40-year-old on a permanent basis.

Speaking to FLW, Johnsey said: “Mark Hudson isn’t one that would make sense to me at the moment.

“While a lot of fans when he first came in did see him as a potential successor to Morison, I don’t think anyone saw it as a possibility this early.

“Also, he’s come in to have a lot to do with our set-pieces and different areas of the pitch that Cardiff have failed in and he has been part of that same three that Steve Morison ran.

“So I think he still has a big part to take the blame for Cardiff’s poor start to the season so to sack Morison very prematurely and appoint Hudson doesn’t really make logical sense with the project that we’ve been building.

“I think while he would be a good manager and while there is potential for the future, right now as a fan it didn’t make logical sense to let Morison go just to promote Hudson to become the first team manager.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Johnsey’s comments as there is no guarantee that Hudson will be able to make an immediate impact as Cardiff manager.

Therefore, unless the Bluebirds go on to secure victories on a regular basis following the international break, they ought to be looking elsewhere for a permanent replacement for Morison.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success this season, it could be argued that Cardiff ought to be looking to appoint a manager who possesses a wealth of experience of working at this level.

By making a mistake when it comes to their recruitment, Cardiff could potentially be dragged into a relegation fight as they are currently 18th in the Championship standings.