“Isn’t logical” – Sunderland set sights on ex-England international: The verdict

Sunderland are interested in a move for former England international Fabian Delph, as detailed in a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that the Black Cats are joined by Middlesborough, Reading, Sheffield United and West Brom in their pursuit, whilst Rangers are providing interest from outside of the Championship.

Premier League clubs have also considered a move for Delph, however, a Championship move is reportedly more likely at this stage.

Delph departed Everton in the summer, coming to the end of his contract with the Merseyside club, with the 32-year-old appearing 41 times in three years for the Toffees.

Earlier in his career, the midfielder also turned out for Leeds, Aston Villa and Manchester City, while also being capped 20 times by England.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Sunderland’s interest in the midfielder…

Billy Mulley

This would be an excellent addition at Sunderland, that is despite the midfield not being the area of concern at the moment.

Of course, recent developments mean that attacking reinforcements will likely be prioritised over the coming weeks, however, that is not to say that they should not try their luck with Delph.

An excellent passer of the ball, intelligent in and out of possession, and a commanding figure, there is a lot to like about Delph potentially moving to the second tier.

A team that quite evidently play some excellent attacking football, Delph would be a strong addition to help continue this.

It will perhaps be difficult to win the race with some of the division’s best clubs involved in his pursuit, but Sunderland is an excellent destination when considering the project that is currently underway.

Adam Jones

Unless he’s coming in as a left-sided player, this isn’t one that makes sense considering the existing options they have in the middle of the work.

If he was to operate as a left wing-back, you might be able to understand it more because they could benefit from having more depth in that are.

But bringing in Delph as a central midfielder could potentially limit Dan Neil’s game time and that’s not something Tony Mowbray will want as a manager who is keen to give opportunities to younger players.

Instead, the Black Cats should be looking to prioritise other areas like their central defence, goalkeeping position and forward department, with all three arguably in need of more options.

Wasting wages on Delph isn’t logical, even though he would bring a considerable amount of Premier League experience to the Stadium of Light.

Declan Harte

If Delph can be signed at a relatively low wage packet then he could prove to be a very useful signing for Sunderland.

The midfielder can also fill in at left back and has a vast level of experience that could make him an important dressing room leader.

His quality on the pitch has been less evident over the years, but while he may no longer be of a Premier League standard he could still perform quite well in the Championship.

He would strengthen the team’s existing options and give Mowbray something different in the middle of the pitch.

There will be some wariness from supporters as the club has been burned by older players taking the step down from the top flight in the past, but Delph has shown himself to be a top professional so should come into the fold with the right attitude.