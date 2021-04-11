Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Isn’t good enough’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at player’s recent showing v QPR

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a frustrating 4-1 defeat against QPR on Saturday afternoon, which plunged them deeper into relegation trouble in the Championship. 

A brace from Lyndon Dykes, and goals from Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock saw the Hoops run out comfortable winners on the day, with Josh Windass scoring Sheffield Wednesday’s only goal of the match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Joe Wildsmith started in between the posts for the Owls, in what was his 23rd appearance of the season in all competitions.

There were some concerns from some sections of the Hillsborough faithful when Wildsmith was named in the starting XI though, with some calling for Keiren Westwood to start instead of him.

Wildsmith didn’t exactly cement his place in the starting XI for future matches though, with the goalkeeper conceding four goals on the day.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host promotion-chasing Swansea City at Hillsborough.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Wildsmith’s recent showing against QPR.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


