‘Isn’t good enough’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at player’s recent showing v QPR

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a frustrating 4-1 defeat against QPR on Saturday afternoon, which plunged them deeper into relegation trouble in the Championship.

A brace from Lyndon Dykes, and goals from Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock saw the Hoops run out comfortable winners on the day, with Josh Windass scoring Sheffield Wednesday’s only goal of the match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Joe Wildsmith started in between the posts for the Owls, in what was his 23rd appearance of the season in all competitions.

There were some concerns from some sections of the Hillsborough faithful when Wildsmith was named in the starting XI though, with some calling for Keiren Westwood to start instead of him.

Wildsmith didn’t exactly cement his place in the starting XI for future matches though, with the goalkeeper conceding four goals on the day.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host promotion-chasing Swansea City at Hillsborough.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Wildsmith’s recent showing against QPR.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Why wildsmith played over Westwood today I have no idea 🤷‍♂️ #swfc — jamie clarke (@___Jam____) April 10, 2021

Neither Wildsmith or Dawson are good enough for the championship. Might be ok for Div 1 next season. — Dave Jameson (@jameson4_david) April 10, 2021

Terrible keeper — Phil Dimelow (@dimelowphil) April 10, 2021

Play your best players #swfc managers!!!! We all knew Wildsmith would drop a clanger the moment Westwood was on bench despite being fit. Every time. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) April 10, 2021

Tom Lees and Wildsmith have cost us any chance of staying up today — adam (@adam_swfc01) April 10, 2021

@swfc Joe Wildsmith doesn’t get anywhere near this side anymore m — MAC (@sawyer_macca) April 10, 2021

Wonder if Kachunga can play in net? He can’t be worse than wildsmith and he certainly can’t be worse than he is outfield — Adam Copeland (@Gingeee_SWFC) April 10, 2021

I don’t mean to be the bringer of bad news but… Wildsmith has another year on his contract 🙃 #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) April 10, 2021

Wednesday have played some nice stuff. We’ve been undone by wildsmith. #swfc — Darren Townsend (@DTowny85) April 10, 2021

Woeful today. I’m all for wildsmith normally but he has been dire #swfc — ChrisThomasLuke (@Chris_TLT) April 10, 2021

Wildsmith again proving he isn’t good enough #swfc — Harry Maher (@HarryJM01) April 10, 2021