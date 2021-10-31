‘Isn’t good enough’, ‘Has to be dropped’ – Many Ipswich fans slate performance of one player following Plymouth defeat

Despite finding the winning formula recently, Ipswich Town showed their inconsistencies again yesterday as they were defeated by League One table-toppers Plymouth Argyle.

At a sold-out Home Park, the Tractor Boys took the lead thanks to George Edmundson’s header, but they failed to go into the break with the lead intact as Luke Jephcott equalised for the Pilgrims.

And just after half-time Plymouth turned it around thanks to wing-back Conor Grant who slammed the ball into the far corner and that ended up being the winning goal.

Paul Cook tried to shake things up in search of an equaliser with Joe Pigott and Bersant Celina both coming on but they couldn’t find the goal they needed so they made the long trip back to Suffolk with no points.

Cook has a big squad to choose from and yesterday he decided to play both left-backs in Hayden Coulson and Matt Penney, with the former playing further up the pitch on the right flank.

Whilst Coulson was the first player substituted off for Ipswich, it was Penney’s performance that was seemingly the poorer with his lack of challenge for Plymouth’s equaliser very evident.

Ipswich fans didn’t hold back in their criticism of Penney following his showing in Devon – let’s see what they were saying on social media.

Penney isn’t good enough, never has been #itfc — TractorBoy78 (@tractor_boy78) October 30, 2021

With all the quality we have in the side, sadly Penney is below the level of the rest of the team. Can't we shift Coulson to left back and bring Celina on? Or is he advanced because of his fitness? #ITFC — Zach Ward (@zach_ward1989) October 30, 2021

Defensively Penney has looked poor today. Not just with the goal #itfc — Paul Tillman (@Pablobirdman) October 30, 2021

How bad has Penney been? 🤦🏻‍♂️ #itfc — Ben Frost (@BenF1992) October 30, 2021

Hate singling players out but Penney has been poor this afternoon #itfc — Ron Marjoram (@RonMarjoram) October 30, 2021

I’m afraid Penney HAS to be dropped after that performance. #itfc — Joey (@joeygoad) October 30, 2021

Please send Penney to the reserves — Ted Paternoster (@TedPaternoster) October 30, 2021