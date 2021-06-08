Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Isn’t good enough for us’, ‘Can’t say I’m surprised’ – These Bolton fans react as departure of 24-year-old is confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have been pressing ahead with sorting out their squad for the upcoming 2021-22 season having been promoted back to League One, and there’s been some exciting moves made.

The loan of West Ham forward Oladapo Afolayan has been turned into a permanent one, and he’s been joined by centre-back George Johnston, who impressed on loan at Wigan last season and Wales international midfielder Josh Sheehan from Newport County.

Ian Evatt is wasting no time and he’s managed to get some players from last season’s squad tied down, including Matt Gilks, Alex Baptiste and Andrew Tutte.

One player who will not be joining the Trotters on the journey though is centre-back Ryan Delaney.

The 24-year-old joined from Rochdale in January 2020 and was a regular in Evatt’s line-up last season until the end of January, which is when he picked up a nasty ear injury which required surgery and kept him out for months.

Delaney was offered a new deal at the University of Bolton Stadium but after the two parties couldn’t reach an agreement on terms, the Irishman has now parted ways with the club.

Some fans doubted that Delaney would be able to make the step up in quality to League One with them but others are quite gutted that he has departed – check out the reaction.


