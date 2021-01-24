‘Isn’t good enough at this level’ – Many Millwall fans react to display of on-loan Tottenham player v Bristol City

Troy Parrott is still waiting for his first goal in Millwall colours following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Having been an unused substitute at Huddersfield Town in midweek, the on-loan Tottenham man returned to the starting XI, although it only turned out to be another frustrating afternoon for the teenager.

There was plenty of excitement from the Lions faithful after his arrival from Spurs, but the fourth round tie against the Robins was his 14th game without finding the net for Parrott.

Parrott has been involved in a couple of goals – one against Reading before winning the penalty that Jed Wallace converted against Coventry City recently, but it hasn’t quite happened in front of goal for the Republic of Ireland frontman, who is also still waiting to complete his first 90 minutes in a Millwall shirt having been hauled off just past the hour mark by Gary Rowett.

Here’s how the Lions faithful reacted on Twitter to his performance against Bristol City below:

I'd like see @George_alex_9 getting a start over Parrott.

Parrot has done nothing & @George_alex_9 is one of our own #Millwall — Martin Morrish (@MartinMorrish3) January 23, 2021

Players i dont want to see play for Millwall again: Mahlon Romeo

Tom Bradshaw

Alex Pearce

Troy Parrott

Jiri Skalak — Alfie (@alfie__begley) January 23, 2021

#Millwall

Leonard is by far our best centre mid at the moment and possibly player.

Thommos second touch is always a tackle.

Fielding isn't a great back up keeper.

Parrott isn't good enough for this level.

Romeo is good competition for McNamara.

Pearce is finished. — The Griffin (@AlexjGriffin21) January 23, 2021

I am getting very close to being down with Parrott. He hasn’t done anything in a Millwall shirt. I’m struggling to see a positive in his game. His touch isn’t great, he hasn’t finished a single chance. He doesn’t dominate games. — TT (@MillwallTT) January 23, 2021

#millwall John Parrott would do more of a job for us than Troy Parrott. — Dan Gleebles (@MtotheNizzle) January 23, 2021

Hope that’s the last time we see parrott play — Ben💫 (@BMillwall1885) January 23, 2021

Parrott is awful, hype around him completely unfounded.

Millwall fans also need to accept Ben Thompson is a league 1 player or high energy sub for the last 10-15mins. — Sam Bethell ⛳️ (@SBethell84) January 23, 2021

Troy Parrott ain’t ready for this level. Couldn’t trap a bag of cement! — Jack (@Jack_Millwall) January 23, 2021

Send Parrott back to Spurs! #Millwall — Play (@play_dj) January 23, 2021