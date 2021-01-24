Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Isn’t good enough at this level’ – Many Millwall fans react to display of on-loan Tottenham player v Bristol City

Published

3 mins ago

on

Troy Parrott is still waiting for his first goal in Millwall colours following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Having been an unused substitute at Huddersfield Town in midweek, the on-loan Tottenham man returned to the starting XI, although it only turned out to be another frustrating afternoon for the teenager.

There was plenty of excitement from the Lions faithful after his arrival from Spurs, but the fourth round tie against the Robins was his 14th game without finding the net for Parrott.

Parrott has been involved in a couple of goals – one against Reading before winning the penalty that Jed Wallace converted against Coventry City recently, but it hasn’t quite happened in front of goal for the Republic of Ireland frontman, who is also still waiting to complete his first 90 minutes in a Millwall shirt having been hauled off just past the hour mark by Gary Rowett.

Here’s how the Lions faithful reacted on Twitter to his performance against Bristol City below:


