Norwich City

‘Isn’t going to cut it next season’ – Many Norwich City fans react to 23-year-old’s weekend performance

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Norwich City supporters have been reacting to the impact that Przemyslaw Placheta had for the Canaries during their 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday night.

Norwich had already seen their promotion to the Premier League confirmed thanks to Swansea City failing to defeat Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the day. However, they were unable to crown their day with another win and in the end fell to a frustrating defeat against a Bournemouth side who needed the win to consolidate their play-off place.

One player who struggled for the Canaries was Placheta, who was brought on in the second period with Daniel Farke’s side trying to keep themselves in the game after they had gone down to ten men. The 23-year-old failed to make much of an impression on the game and could do little to help Norwich avoid slipping to a defeat.

Placheta only managed to have eight touches of the ball during the 35 minutes he was on the field and he gave the ball away on two occasions (Sofascore). It was a display that highlighted that he maybe does not have the right sort of qualities at the moment to make a major impact for them in the Premier League next season.

Many Norwich fans were suggesting that Placheta might be best served moving out on loan in the summer, with them believing he has not shown enough during his performances for the Canaries.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


