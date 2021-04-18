‘Isn’t going to cut it next season’ – Many Norwich City fans react to 23-year-old’s weekend performance

A number of Norwich City supporters have been reacting to the impact that Przemyslaw Placheta had for the Canaries during their 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday night.

Norwich had already seen their promotion to the Premier League confirmed thanks to Swansea City failing to defeat Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the day. However, they were unable to crown their day with another win and in the end fell to a frustrating defeat against a Bournemouth side who needed the win to consolidate their play-off place.

One player who struggled for the Canaries was Placheta, who was brought on in the second period with Daniel Farke’s side trying to keep themselves in the game after they had gone down to ten men. The 23-year-old failed to make much of an impression on the game and could do little to help Norwich avoid slipping to a defeat.

Placheta only managed to have eight touches of the ball during the 35 minutes he was on the field and he gave the ball away on two occasions (Sofascore). It was a display that highlighted that he maybe does not have the right sort of qualities at the moment to make a major impact for them in the Premier League next season.

Many Norwich fans were suggesting that Placheta might be best served moving out on loan in the summer, with them believing he has not shown enough during his performances for the Canaries.

Placheta isn't going to cut it next season #ncfc — ClaireyD (@Clairey1971) April 17, 2021

Placheta can leave in summer, not good enough, get him a loan #ncfc — @ndy (@AndyTraynier) April 17, 2021

Placheta isnt good enough got our squad let alone team. Had too many chances and contributed nothing, first player to ship out preseason. #ncfc — Kevin (@Kev_Norfolk) April 17, 2021

Think fair to say Placheta will not be in our Prem plans #ncfc — Luke (@LukeOfNorfolk) April 17, 2021

Every game I see Placheta and Hernandez play, I doubt they are good enough for the playing style Farke wants. Both look a bit lost. #ncfc — Buendia’s left foot (@jabbidabbadoo) April 17, 2021

If that game proves anything, it's that we should send Placheta out on loan #NCFC — Metal Dealer (@dealer_metal) April 17, 2021

I know it's been a tough assignment tonight for him but Placheta has looked about League One standard and has virtually all season. — Cyncoed (@Cyncoed15) April 17, 2021

Placheta needs a big improvement in pre season. Doesn't use his attributes to any kind of potential. — George Wilbraham (@Wilb92) April 17, 2021