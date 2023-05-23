This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are keeping a close eye on Southampton striker Che Adams, as detailed in a report from TEAMtalk, with Leeds United also watching over the 26-year-old.

Southampton's relegation to the Championship has already been confirmed, with the two Premier League clubs battling for his signature also at risk of the drop as the campaign nears its end.

Adams has just one year left on his current Saints deal and is believed to be keen on an immediate return to the Premier League, with at least one of the interested duo set for relegation.

Three of our writers here at Football League World have shared their thoughts on Adams and whether or not he would be a good addition at Everton when the summer transfer window begins...

Everton in Che Adams chase

Billy Mulley

It has not been the best of seasons on the goalscoring front for Adams, however, he is an attacker that provides much more of a service than just goals.

A physical presence and a real athlete, he can cause all sorts of havoc for Premier League defenders and you would think that Everton, under Sean Dyche could reap the rewards of his potential addition.

You would imagine that Adams would be provided with better service at Everton than this season at Southampton and there is every possibility that he could rediscover his shooting boots at Goodison Park.

Assuming Everton stay in the Premier League, this would be a strong addition in Merseyside and they will likely be able to sign him for a reasonable fee.

Declan Harte

This isn’t a particularly inspiring potential signing for Everton.

The Scot is a hard worker off the ball, links up play well, and does contribute goals.

But I'm not sure that adds up to a fantastic player that will give the Toffees that extra edge they need going into next season.

Everton already have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay, and Ellis Simms in their ranks, as well as the returning Tom Cannon.

If Everton can hold onto those options next season, then Adams isn’t an obvious upgrade that would make this deal worthwhile.

Ned Holmes

Everton clearly need more forward firepower this summer and Che Adams could be a cost-effective way to add that.

The 26-year-old's Premier League goalscoring record isn't fantastic, with 25 goals in 124 games, but nor is it poor considering it's for a side that's mostly been in lower mid-table or the relegation battle for most of his time there.

Adams is a dynamic forward and can be a lethal finisher – as his 20-plus goal season at Birmingham City proved – and the Toffees will hope that getting talent around him can help him reach that level again.

He's coming into the final year of his contract and the Saints have been relegated so there's certainly an opportunity here to get a cut-price.

That could be important for an Everton side that need to improve this summer.