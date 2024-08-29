This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City's priorities have been questioned after loan links to Newcastle United right-back Harrison Ashby emerged this week.

The Potters were recently linked with a temporary move for the 22-year-old by transfer journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, as Steven Schumacher makes some last-minute adjustments to his squad with a long 2024/25 season ahead.

Nixon has also claimed that fellow second-tier sides QPR and Blackburn Rovers are both interested in bringing him in, but each club would have to give Ashby and Newcastle some encouragement that he would play enough games in order to secure his signature this week.

Ashby has been with Newcastle since January 2023 after joining from boyhood club West Ham, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for Eddie Howe's side, and spent the first-half of last season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship, where he impressed, but saw his time in South Wales cut short due to injuries.

Stoke fan pundit unsure on Ashby as deadline edges closer

While Ashby has clear talent and potential after he joined the Magpies for a fee of around £3m last year, despite only featuring sparingly for the Hammers first-team, his spell at Swansea last season was hampered by injuries, and he is still relatively untested in men's football as it stands.

Harrison Ashby 2023/24 statistics Appearances 13 Goals 1 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 2.93 Interceptions per 90 2.03 Dribbles challenged 2.82 Stats as per FBref, league games only

Stoke may be looking to bolster their right-back ranks this week, but FLW's Potters fan pundit Sam Harrison believes that signing Ashby should not be a priority over other positions, and questions his injury record, yet would be pleased if he joined for the season due to his ability and the depth he would provide.

“I’d be happy with bringing in Harrison Ashby, even if it was on loan and Newcastle wanted to keep him and potentially have him for the future,” he told FLW.

“Obviously last season, the main thing with it, is that he was on loan at Swansea and played 13 games or so, but then was out with an injury.

“It is always one of them where you have to be really wary with bringing in a player, like we have done with Sam Gallagher, who has a history of being injured, and then we now haven’t got him available.

“You don’t want to make them signings, or maybe go fully for (Ashby) if we’re going to run the risk that he could get injured and won’t be available for the whole of the season.

“Right-back isn’t a priority position that needs filling, because, for me, Junior Tchamadeu is doing a solid job and I think he will get better as the season progresses, but it just brings in that competition for places (if Ashby does sign).

“(Tchamadeu and Ashby are) two young lads, two players with a lot of potential and a lot of quality.

“I think Schumacher is doing really well at not being too harsh when players make mistakes, and letting them learn from them.

“He repays them with his trust and allows them to play games week-in, week-out.

“Especially in the Championship, when there is 46 games, you need that kind of competition, but also that depth where if a player can’t play three days in seven games…just having another player in their position brings in some competition.

“I think it would be a good signing if it is on loan or permanent, but it definitely is one that, if we can’t get it over the line, it isn’t going to have a huge impact on our season.

“We have got other players that could possibly be a back-up in the right-back position.

“It would be a real solid signing, I like him and I think there is a reason why Newcastle are only loaning him out, but you are running the risk (of another injury), with him getting a muscle injury last season.”

Schumacher may want another right-back option

While right-back is likely not a huge priority for the Potters with not long left in the window and no new striker through the door, it does make some sense that a player in that position is still being targeted, not least due to previous reported links that have highlighted Schumacher's desire to bring in some more depth on the right side of defence.

Ki-Jana Hoever was a target for the Potters this summer off the back of his two impressive previous loan spells at the club, but Stoke tried and failed in their third pursuit of the Wolves man, and he has instead joined Ligue 1 outfit Auxerre on loan for the season.

The club were also previously linked with a move for Sturm Graz man Max Johnston, who favours playing at right-back, but interest has seemingly cooled after the Austrian side confirmed that he was not for sale.

After Mehdi Leris' exit to Serie A side Pisa SC earlier this month, Schumacher is left with just two senior options who have previously played on the right side of defence consistently, in Junior Tchamadeu and Lynden Gooch.

Tchamadeu has started and played the full 90 minutes in all but one of Stoke's games so far this season, after youngster Jaden Dixon filled in against Carlisle United in the EFL Cup first round and impressed, but he is unlikely to stake a claim to be a regular option there this season, and 20-year-old Tchamadeu is Schumacher's undisputed first choice.

With the head-coach's insistence on playing Gooch further forward on the wing so far this campaign, it could very well mean that Stoke will look to bring in another right-back before the window slams shut, and Ashby may arrive at the bet365 Stadium if the club can offer him a good enough guarantee of game-time for the season.