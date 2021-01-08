This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are one of several Championship clubs that are hoping to strike a deal for Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts this month.

The Welsh international has struggled to establish himself as a regular for the Whites in the Premier League, so there is a hope that the forward will be allowed to leave on a temporary basis in January.

And, the Mirror have revealed that the Bluebirds will rival Derby and Bournemouth for the youngster, who featured in 23 games as Leeds won the title last season.

But, would be a good addition for Neil Harris? We take a look…

Alfie Burns

Roberts isn’t a Harris type of player, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a good signing that could be very useful to the Bluebirds.

A lot of Cardiff’s success this season has come with Harris playing 4-4-2, which would probably give Roberts a chance to play as a No.9. He isn’t the type you play long towards, but as that sort of ‘second striker’, he could be dynamite.

Playing off someone like Kieffer Moore (who he knows from Wales), he would thrive, playing in clever pockets of space, drifting wide and linking with the more technical players in the Cardiff side.

Harris would have to make sure he played into Roberts’ strengths, which if he did, this would be a clever piece of business.

Tony Wilding

I could see this being a fairly decent signing for Cardiff.

The Bluebirds are on a poor run of form of late, so it does seem as though they need something to spark them into life quickly if they are to have a chance of breaking into the play-offs again this season.

Roberts has previously shown during Leeds’ Championship title-winning season that he does possess the ability to come up with some big moments to contribute to scoring and providing goals, and he will be determined to prove he can make an impact with regular first-team football, something Cardiff could now benefit from.

Indeed, given that Neil Harris does not look to have a great deal of players moulded in that second striker role in the way that Roberts is, meaning he would likely get a fair amount of opportunities in the Welsh capital, particularly if the Cardiff boss looks to try something different in the last few months.

George Harbey

I think this would be a top signing for Cardiff.

Roberts has been a key player for Leeds at times under Marcelo Bielsa, but hasn’t quite been able to make the step up to the Premier League.

He scored some important goals and produced some impressive performances towards the end of last season, having been turned into an attacking midfielder by Marcelo Bielsa.

Cardiff need more goals in the final third, and Roberts would give them a spark going forward.

He can play up top or in behind the striker, and I think he’d be a talented addition to the squad.