This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United can be expected to have a full rebuild this summer with several stars expected to depart.

They may need several new faces in midfield as both Marc Roca and Tyler Adams are being linked with exits, and a potential replacement in the form of Sam Field is apparently being eyed up.

Leeds interested in QPR midfielder Sam Field

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds are one of the clubs, along with Premier League outfit Burnley, who are keeping tabs on Hoops midfield enforcer Field.

Field, who came through the West Brom academy before moving to the R's in 2021, has played 96 times for the London club and has one year remaining on the three-year contract he signed two years ago.

The 25-year-old was being eyed up by Fulham and Crystal Palace in January, but a move failed to materialise.

Would Sam Field be a good signing for Leeds United?

We asked the FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential switch to Elland Road for Field - this is what they had to say...

Adam Elliott

I’m in two minds about this - If it is a younger version of Adam Forshaw to come in as cover, then it seems like a smart decision from Leeds.

However, as tidy and steady as Field has been, if he is coming in as a starter, then Leeds’ ambition isn’t what many fans would have hoped for this season.

It is a link reminiscent of the one to Jayson Molumby, albeit at a lower level.

Field has a good engine, and will break up play and recycle possession à la Forshaw, and with a year left on his deal he could be a smart pick up as an opportunistic signing.

Field would be a long-term domestic pick up for a player who is peak age.

Sensible enough but it isn’t a game changing, transformative signing, though.

Alfie Burns

Looking at Leeds’ midfield options that is going to be an area of the squad that needs a complete revamp.

Weston McKennie is already on his way, Marc Roca has a foot out of the door and it’s looking like it’s impossible to retain Tyler Adams.

Adam Forshaw could stay and there’s Darko Gyabi, but Leeds need more.

They need more than Sam Field as well, although he’d be a very good addition to start padding out an area of the field where the Whites have been weak recently.

At a low seven-figure fee, it represents good business and that sort of “warm body” we’ve not seen Leeds target nearly enough in the last three years.

Field is steady away and really highly-rated at QPR. He won’t score a bucket-load of goals or be that immense defensive shield, but he will get through plenty of work with and against the ball, which is sometimes all you need in the Championship.

If Leeds can get this done ahead of Burnley, it really is a great deal.

Ben Wignall

As mentioned, the expected departures of Roca and Adams will seriously deplete Leeds in their midfield area.

You could add Jamie Shackleton back into the mix and he has Championship experience having spent 2022-23 with Millwall, but Field is a more defensive-minded player who would you assume be coming in for USA international Adams when he leaves.

Field has been solid for QPR over the last two years and that is why Premier League clubs were being touted for his services in January, but he's never going to blow you away with his technical ability.

It's the kind of steady signing that is needed though for a Championship club looking to win promotion - he has the experience and is still at an age where he can improve, so Leeds are right to have Field on their radar.