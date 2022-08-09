Ismaila Sarr’s situation at Watford amid Leeds United transfer talk: What is the latest news?

Ismaila Sarr sparked a lot of conversation surrounding his future on Monday evening with his wonder goal against West Bromwich Albion.

Quick thinking from the Senegal forward saw him score a David Beckham-esque halfway line goal that looped over Baggies keeper David Button to give Watford a first half lead.

But Rob Edwards’ side came away from their trip to the Hawthorns with the shares spoiled after a Karlan Grant equaliser on the verge of halftime.

With only three weeks remaining on the transfer window, there is plenty of speculation linking the Hornets’ forward with a move away from Vicarage Road this summer.

Both West Ham and Leeds United are said to be monitoring the situation surrounding the 24-year-old.

The Premier League clubs are considering a move for Sarr, but have yet to lodge an official offer with the Championship side.

It has been reported that it could take up to £30 million for Watford to consider a sale of one of their star players.

Given the Hammers are also weighing up a move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja, any deal with the London club could go down to the wire with David Moyes considering his options.

West Ham are looking to strengthen up front given the lack of depth in the current squad.

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tom Cleverley? Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

But Liverpool could yet make a surprise move for the forward, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the player is on the radar of the FA Cup holders.

The Reds are not yet prepared to make an offer for the Senegal international but have been monitoring his progress for some time.

It has not been ruled out that a surprise move could be made this transfer window, even if it is unlikely.

This is certainly a transfer story that will likely go down to the final days of the window, with no official movements yet made by any club interested in making a deal.