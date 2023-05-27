When Watford splashed a club-record transfer fee on Ismaila Sarr in the summer of 2019, it would be fair to say the next few years did not quite go to plan for the Hornets.

Watford went on to be relegated from the Premier League that season in 2019/20, and although they won an immediate promotion back to the top flight in 2020/21, another relegation beckoned in 2021/22.

Unfortunately, this season, in 2022/23, they were not able to bounce back as they did last time, in fact, in the end, the club finished 11th in the league standings - way off even a play-off place.

Of course, Sarr has been an ever-present throughout the club's recent history, despite several clubs attempting to lure him away during that time.

With just one year remaining on his current deal at Vicarage Road, it does seem that this summer will finally see his departure from WD18, though.

That should free up some wages for Watford, but we wanted to know just how much.

Hence, we looked at Capology data so that we could get a rough estimate of what the Senegalese international earns at Vicarage Road.

What does Ismaila Sarr earn at Watford?

Having put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract in August 2019, Ismaila Sarr now has just one-year left on his current contract at Vicarage Road.

Naturally, having been a club record signing, the winger earns quite a high salary.

In fact, according to Capology, who claim that Sarr's salary is verified by their sources, the Senegalese international earns a gross yearly salary of £3,280,000.

That means Sarr earns a gross weekly amount of £63,077.

This makes the 25-year-old the club's highest current earner, and by quite some distance.

Indeed, club skipper Tom Cleverley is the second-highest earner, reportedly earning a yearly gross salary of £2,600,000, which translates to a weekly gross figure of £50,000 - over £13,000 less than Sarr.

Will Watford sell Sarr this summer?

Given that the 25-year-old is only contracted for one more year at the club, it raises whether or not Watford should look to cash in on him this summer.

In this instance, it certainly feels as though it would be the right thing for the Hornets to do.

Sarr looked unhappy and not himself throughout this past season, and although he still scored goals and produced assists, he was far from his best.

The 25-year-old needs a fresh start, and Watford could do with the money that he can potentially bring in.

It seems a no-brainer that the club and player should part ways this summer given it would be so obviously mutually beneficial.