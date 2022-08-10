Ismaila Sarr to Man United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

According to Graeme Bailey, the Premier League club are now considering a move for the Senegal international this summer.

The Hornets have made a promising start to life back in the Championship following their sole season in the top flight last year.

Rob Edwards’ side have four points from two tricky fixtures against Sheffield United and West Brom.

But speculation is mounting over the future of their star players, with Sarr, in particular, gaining interest from the top division.

Here we weigh up a potential move to the Red Devils…

Is it a good potential move?

This would be an exciting step up for Sarr, regardless of United’s own struggles in recent times.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world is still a chance that most players would relish.

Erik ten Hag’s reign as manager got off to a poor start on Sunday with an opening weekend defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.

But Sarr could become a useful component of the team’s attack and given the team’s lack of options in the market, it makes sense that United could pursue this move.

Would he start?

Sarr’s game time may depend on the fitness and status of other players such as Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But he would absolutely be given ample playing time given it is set to be a long and gruelling campaign for United.

Between the intense league season, and a berth in the Europa League, Sarr could become a very important squad player if he does make the move.

While the Senegalese may not play week-in and week-out, he would still get enough playing time to make the move worth it for the next step in his career.

What does he offer?

Sarr’s wonder goal against the Baggies on Monday night showed so much of what he can offer, with his inventiveness and technique evident in abundance.

He could be an outlet for the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes as a focal point in attack, which was an obvious problem for the team on Sunday afternoon before Ronaldo took to the pitch.

The 24-year-old has much greater mobility than the Portuguese and can be much more fluid in his positioning.

While there are aspects of his game that he will need to work on in order to scale up towards a more elite standard, there is no doubt that he could become quite an important member of United’s attack once settled into the squad.