Ismaila Sarr to Leeds United: Is it a good move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Watford were always going to face a battle to keep hold of their key players this summer following relegation to the Championship.

Whilst they have managed to do so up to this point, the reality is one influential forward is closing in on an exit as Emmanuel Dennis prepares to join Nottingham Forest in a £20m deal.

As well as the Nigerian, another player who could be on the move is Ismaila Sarr, with reports recently claiming he is on the radar of Leeds United.

And, here we weigh up a potential move to Elland Road for the rapid winger…

Is it a good move?

Well, it would give Sarr a chance to return to the Premier League, which is what he will want.

The Senegal international clearly has the quality to play at the highest level and he will feel a season in the Championship is not the right next step in his career, particularly as he stuck with the Hornets when they were relegated previously.

So, the chance to join a club like Leeds is obviously going to appeal.

Would he start?

This is the major issue.

Whilst he is capable of playing centrally, the reality is that Sarr is best as a winger, with the Whites well-stocked in that department.

Brenden Aaronson, Dan James, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra are all options available to Jesse Marsch, and you could argue that Sarr isn’t ideally suited to the way the American wants to play, with the wide men sometimes tucking in.

A more proven central forward would surely be Leeds’ priority.

What does he offer?

Despite that, Sarr is clearly a quality player.

His fantastic pace is his major asset, with the former Rennes man superb in a one vs one against any defender in the league.

He also displayed his technical ability with that truly stunning goal against West Brom from inside his own half last week. So, there won’t be many doubts about whether Sarr is good enough for Leeds, more whether he is what they actually need.