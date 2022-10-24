Ismaila Sarr sends message to Watford supporters after netting in 4-0 victory over Luton

Ismaila Sarr has taken to Instagram to thank Watford’s fans for the support that they demonstrated during yesterday’s clash with arch-rivals Luton Town.

The Hornets proved to be too strong for their opponents in this particular clash as they secured a 4-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

Slaven Bilic’s side made the perfect start to the game as Keinan Davis opened the scoring in the third minute of the clash.

Davis was denied a second goal of the afternoon by Ethan Horvath who produced a fine stop before Luton doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time via an effort from William Troost-Ekong.

After the break, Joao Pedro effectively sealed victory for Watford by firing an effort past Horvath.

Sarr then scored Watford’s fourth goal as he produced a fine finish.

Luton’s misery was compounded by Gabe Osho’s late dismissal as the defender was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Ken Sema.

As a result of this victory, Watford moved up to 10th in the Championship standings.

Following this triumph, Sarr decided to reflect on the clash on Instagram.

The Senegal international posted: “Very good work, the team and thank you to all the supporters.”

The Verdict

Watford will be hoping that this superb display will be able to kick-start their season as they have struggled considerably with their consistency.

Only three points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship, it will be interesting to see whether the Hornets force their way into the top-six before the start of the World Cup.

As well as scoring for Watford in yesterday’s game, Sarr also completed 24 passes and two crosses as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.70.

Directly involved in nine goals at this level during the current campaign, the winger will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally in the coming weeks.

By maintaining his form as well as his consistency during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, Sarr could play a major role for Watford as they aim to secure an immediate return to the top-flight.

