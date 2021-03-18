Ismaila Sarr injury update provided as Watford gear up for Birmingham clash

Watford will assess the fitness of Ismaila Sarr ahead of this weekend’s clash with Birmingham City, the club have confirmed.

Watford managed to keep hold of Sarr in the summer, despite links with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

It has proved to be a massive boost, too, with the winger scoring nine goals and producing as many assists for the Hornets this term.

On Tuesday night, Sarr scored his ninth goal of the season to help Watford record a 4-1 win over Rotherham United on the road.

But the winger did come off moments into the second half, and was replaced by Jeremy Ngakia after picking up a knock.

Sarr will now be assessed before kick-off ahead of the home clash with Birmingham this weekend, where Watford will hope to put another three points on the board.

Meanwhile, Christian Kabasele is back in full training, whilst Tom Cleverly is not too far away from joining him. Troy Deeney continues to work hard and rehabilitate from an Achilles tendon tear, too.

The Verdict

Watford have an excellent attacking line, but Sarr is the main man.

He has been tremendous for Watford this season, which is probably to be expected from a man who cost a substantial amount of money and has recently played in the Europa League.

You feel that he will be playing in the Premier League next season with or without Watford, but he will be concentrating on them getting back up to the top-flight this term.