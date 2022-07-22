Ismaila Sarr from Watford to West Ham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Like several talents from clubs who have just suffered relegation from the Premier League, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is attracting lots of attention.

West Ham United are one side who are interested in a move for the 24-year-old, with the Hammers reportedly eyeing up a double Watford swoop, with Emanuel Dennis also on their radar.

Sarr, who still has two years left on his current deal at Vicarage Road, netted five times and provided two assists in the Premier League last time out.

Is it a good potential move?

Sarr has proven to be more than a competent attacking option at Premier League level and would certainly bolster David Moyes’ attacking options.

Given their European adventures, West Ham are in need of adding to the squad and creating competition throughout the campaign, something that Sarr would certainly provide.

The promise of European football is also something that could play a huge role in Sarr pushing for a move to the London Stadium.

Quiz: The big Watford summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 When were the club founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

Would he start?

If the Hammers are to line up in up in a similar system to last year – a 4-2-3-1 formation – then there is scope for Sarr to push for regular game time.

Predominantly a right-winger, Sarr can also operate as a central attacking midfielder, whilst he is also capable of leading the line, with his versatility meaning that he could have several opportunities for inclusion.

However, in his most favoured position, he will have Jarrod Bowen for company.

What does he offer?

Possessing the ability to create and to threaten in the final third with excellent levels of vision and end-product, Sarr’s athleticism and direct running makes him an excellent option for the Hammers to consider this summer.

He has also proven to be intelligent off the ball, knowing when to press and harry the defence and when to sit off.