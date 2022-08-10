Ismaila Sarr from Watford to Man United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Watford will be looking to build upon their promising start to the 2022/23 campaign when they face Burnley in the Championship on Friday.

After securing a 1-0 victory in their showdown with Sheffield United earlier this month, the Hornets managed to pick up a point at The Hawthorns on Monday thanks to Ismaila Sarr’s stunning goal against West Bromwich Albion.

Ahead of Watford’s meeting with the Clarets, Sarr has been linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we know so far about this speculation and assess whether a move is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

As per 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, United are now considering the possibility of making a move for Sarr as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

The Red Devils were hoping to secure a deal for Marco Arnautovic.

However, according to Sky Sports, United have now ended this particular pursuit after having an initial offer of £7.6m rejected by Bologna.

Having switched their attention to Sarr, it will be interesting to see whether Erik ten Hag’s side opt to submit a bid for the winger.

Is it likely to happen?

United will need to submit a sizeable offer in order to convince Watford to part ways with Sarr this summer.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World yesterday, the Hornets currently value the Senegal international at £25m.

Given that Sarr’s contract at Watford is set to run until 2024, the Championship side will be in no rush to sell him this summer.

Whilst Sarr may be tempted to secure a move to Old Trafford due to the fact that United will be able to offer him the chance of playing Premier League football, he did opt to remain at Vicarage Road following Watford’s previous relegation from this division in 2020.

Watford will be hoping to turn to Sarr for inspiration this season as he has managed to provide an impressive total of 25 direct goal contributions in 41 Championship appearances during his career.

