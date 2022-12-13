Ismaila Sarr from Watford to Aston Villa: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Ismaila Sarr was the subject of intense transfer speculation following Watford’s relegation into the Championship last summer.

The Senegal international almost sealed a £25 million move to Aston Villa before the deal ultimately collapsed in the closing stages of negotiations.

That saw him commit to remaining with the Hornets beyond the transfer deadline.

Since that move collapsed, the 24-year old has gone on to feature 17 times in the league, contributing six goals and three assists for the side currently 5th in the table.

Sarr also earned a call-up to Senegal’s World Cup squad, where he made four appearances in the competition.

Here we weigh up what a potential move to Villa in January may mean for the forward…

Is it a good potential move?

Sarr has again been linked to Villa, even with new manager Unai Emery having since taken charge of the team since the summer window closed.

There is no doubt that it would be a very financially healthy move for Watford, with it being very possible to now charge more than the £25 million originally agreed with the Premier League side last summer.

Sarr also showed last season that he is ready to take on the top flight, having been one of Watford’s best players in 2021-22.

His World Cup performances have also shown how capable he is on the world stage, so bringing him to Villa could be a good move.

Would he start?

However, Villa do have a wealth of attacking options which could make them a less ideal move than some of their league rivals.

Given Emery has the likes of Emi Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey to choose from, perhaps game time will be limited with Villa.

In terms of style of play, he might be more suitable than the likes of Coutinho and Buendia to how Emery has traditionally set up his side.

But it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard would be able to commit to regular starts for Sarr should he move.

What does he offer?

Sarr would offer more width to this Villa side than their current attacking options, providing them an outlet from the left-wing.

Arnaut Danjuma played a critical role for Villarreal under Emery, with the former Bournemouth man being a focal point in attack due to his electric technical ability on the ball.

Sarr could provide a similar outlet due to his goal scoring prowess, as well as his ability to take on a man and deliver a killer pass.

This could give Villa an extra dimension in attack as Emery looks to improve on the team’s current standing of 12th in the table.