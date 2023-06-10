Watford will hope this is another summer transfer window that sees them retain the services of Ismaila Sarr.

It is a new dawn at the club as Valerian Ismael is the new Watford manager, and he will be tasked with getting the club back to the Premier League.

When does Ismaila Sarr’s contract expire at Watford?

Ismael will be hoping he can rely on the services of Sarr, who has been a key player for the Hornets since arriving at the club.

Sarr joined Watford from French side Rennes for a club record fee in 2019, and while it’s been chaotic for Watford, Sarr has thrived on a personal level.

The 25-year-old is crucial to the Hornets, so the club will be doing all they can to keep him on board.

When Sarr signed for Watford, he joined on a five-year contract, which means the forward has one-year remaining on his existing deal.

How much is Ismaila Sarr worth?

Sarr came through the ranks at French side Generation Foot, but in 2016, he made a move to FC Metz on a free transfer. He only stayed a year at the club, scoring five goals and registering five assists in 33 appearances.

In the summer of 2017, he made a big money move to Rennes, where he played 77 times, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists. His level while at Rennes increased, and this was the reason why he caught the attention of Watford in 2019.

In his four years at Vicarage Road, Sarr has made over 130 appearances, scored 34 goals, and grabbed 24 assists, proving to be nearly invaluable.

He has become a crucial part of Watford’s attack and, in recent seasons, has been the key to the club getting promoted to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old just finished the current campaign with 10 goals and six assists in 39 league games, making him the club’s second-top goalscorer.

Sarr may attract transfer interest this summer because of his contract situation, but it likely Watford will demand a high fee. According to Transfermarkt, Sarr is currently valued at £17.2 million.

What is Ismaila Sarr earning at Watford?

According to Capology, Sarr is currently on a weekly wage of £63,077 and that works out to be £3,280,000 a year.

The forward is the club’s highest earner at this time and, considering the role he’s played in the last four years, you can argue it is rightly deserved.