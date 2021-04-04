Ismaila Sarr comments on Watford future amid Liverpool and Man Utd transfer speculation

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has delivered news that all Hornets fans want to hear – that he’s happy at the Vicarage Road and declared that he wants to stay.

The 23-year-old as expected has been a class above in the Championship following Watford’s relegation from the top flight last season, scoring nine goals and assisting nine times in 34 games as he looks to fire the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Many fans didn’t think that Sarr would still be a Hornet this season with much interest from top clubs in his signature over the last year.

Former Watford technical director Filippo Giraldi claimed last week that Sarr almost joined Manchester United in the summer, whilst the player’s agent Thierno Seydi told PanAfricanFootball back in February that a deal was on the table in Liverpool with January, only for the Reds to not stump up the cash required.

After his breakout Premier League season there was obviously going to be interest, and his form this season will be attracting admiring glances and enquiries will almost certainly be coming in this summer – regardless of what league the Hornets are in.

Sarr isn’t paying attention to any of that though and he’s insisted that he’s happy at the club.

“I think they are just rumours because I’m enjoying it here,” said Sarr, per the Watford Observer.

“I still have three years on my contract and I’m focused on Watford and I want to stay.”

The Verdict

Whilst Watford fans will be happy to hear that, let’s not forget that sometimes it doesn’t exactly matter what players say – things can change very quickly.

The club will be expecting big bids for their star attacker in the summer even if they get promoted back to the Premier League, but Watford will be a much stronger position financially to turn them down if that’s the case.

Even though Sarr has said he’s happy in Hertfordshire, if a top club like Liverpool or United come in for him again, is the allure going to be too much to turn down? We’ll only find that out in the summer…