Ismaila Sarr and Man United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It’s been a frustrating transfer window for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with them seemingly caught cold when it comes to transfers.

What do we know so far?

It seems ridiculous that a club of United’s size finds itself in this position but that is where they are and, unsurprisingly, fans are calling for an inquest at the very least as to why this window has gone so badly wrong.

Of course, there is still time for non-domestic and domestic deals to be done, with the former shutting next Monday and the latter shutting in the middle of the month, and it could be that that decides whether or not Ismaila Sarr ends up at Old Trafford from Watford.

United have been looking for a new winger all summer and Jadon Sancho has been linked for what seems like an eternity of time.

As per the Evening Standard, United’s key target as we head into the final days of the non-domestic window is the Dortmund man but, up until now, BVB have held firm and with such little time left, it’s hard to see them sanctioning an exit unless they somehow find a replacement.

Similarly, Ousmane Dembele is a name to have cropped up in recent days as a potential alternative, with The Guardian reporting that talks have opened over a loan deal – a potential stop-gap until they can get Sancho next summer potentially – but that too is at the mercy of an onrushing deadline next Monday.

Is it likely to happen?

The above issues are what brings Sarr into play.

As per The Daily Star, if United do not sign Sancho or Dembele they could well move for Sarr but they stress in their report he is a last resort.

It would, however, be rather typical of United’s window to end up with a ‘last resort’ and the way things are set right now, you can absolutely see them going down that path.

Sancho seems unlikely, in all honesty, and so it could well be either Dembele or, if they can’t get that done, Sarr for United.

