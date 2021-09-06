Ismael comments on Sam Johnstone’s contract situation at West Brom emerge

Comments from Valerien Ismael on Sam Johnstone’s contract situation have emerged with the West Bromwich Albion manager saying there’s a good chance the goalkeeper will extend his current deal.

The Baggies have started this season in really decent form and will be pleased with how quickly it appears Ismael has settled in and the players have taken to his approach.

Indeed, it’s also clear that keeping Sam Johnstone around after the summer window is going to be a real positive and now the club is looking to try and get him to pen a new contract.

Quoted by Birmingham Live, Ismael has had this to say on the situation:

“It’s a good feeling that we’re still talking, everything can happen and we have a good chance to extend his contract.”

The Verdict

It appears that things are in a positive way at the moment and Baggies fans will obviously take heart from that.

The goalkeeper is a real asset and if they can get him on fresh terms that will be a real boost for the club, as they look to protect themselves as much as possible against him moving on.

Clearly, Ismael is feeling positive towards the situation and we’ll have to see just what transpires in the coming weeks.

