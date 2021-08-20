Isgrove starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Oxford United

Bolton Wanderers secured their first win of the new season on Tuesday night, edging out Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium to bring all three points back to Lancashire.

Antoni Sarcevic’s 76th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams, in a result that leaves Ian Evatt’s men with five points, following draws on the opening two days of the season.

The 39-year-old made two changes from the side that drew 3-3 at AFC Wimbledon last Saturday for Tuesday night’s clash, with George Johnston and Liam Gordon stepping in for Alex Baptiste and Declan John.

The Trotters host Oxford United on Saturday, who are another side who have made an unbeaten start to this campaign. Karl Robinson’s men sit in fifth place after picking up two wins against Charlton Athletic and Crewe Alexandra, following an opening day draw with Cambridge United.

Here, we take a look at how Bolton could line up against The U’s on Saturday…

After Tuesday night’s clash, Evatt could name a very similar starting line up tomorrow.

Joel Dixon kept his first clean sheet of the season and will be hoping to get the nod again over Matt Gilks, whilst Gethin Jones should start at right-back.

Ricardo Santos and George Johnston are likely to keep out the vastly experienced Alex Baptise from inclusion tomorrow.

Declan John could return to the starting XI, with Evatt confirming to Manchester Evening News that he will be available tomorrow, and despite a good showing from Liam Gordon, the former Swansea City full-back is an integral part of Bolton’s team.

Josh Sheehan and MJ Williams have proved to operate well together holding the midfield, and that should continue onto tomorrow.

Amadou Bakayoko picked up an injury against The Imps during midweek, and Evatt has since confirmed to Manchester Evening News that it is not too serious, but he will be out for a couple of weeks. This should give Lloyd Isgrove an opportunity to prove himself in the higher division.

Match-winner Sarcevic will most likely operate centrally in the three behind the forward, with Oladapo Afolayan on the left.

It will be interesting to see who start up top for The Trotters. Eoin Doyle started against Lincoln City, but Elias Kachunga made a good impression when he came on in the 68th minute.

