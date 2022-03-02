Isaiah Jones to Leeds United: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Isaiah Jones has been one of the breakout stars of the EFL this season after only heading out on Middlesbrough’s pre-season tour to make up the numbers.

The 22-year-old has chipped in with ten direct goal contributions already this term and it is no surprise to see interest from Premier League clubs in his services.

Leeds United were among a long list of clubs reportedly tracking the wideman, as per Teamtalk.com, and the appointment of Jesse Marsch could see the Whites standout compared to the other destinations rumoured.

What do we know so far?

There is certainly an argument that Middlesbrough could be in a higher division than Leeds United next season and in that instance a summer move to Elland Road would be completely off the cards.

Jones’ quick adaptation to a right wing back role, having been a more advanced winger previously in his career, will have been an attractive trait to Leeds who had played a very flexible system that relied on versatility under Marcelo Bielsa.

Jones has a contract at The Riverside until the summer of 2025, putting Boro in a very strong position to demand a hefty transfer fee and one that they may not even have to consider if they win promotion in the next few months.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

If Boro do not get promoted this season, then it may become difficult to keep hold of Jones, even though the club is in a good place financially.

Player power is more significant now than in years gone by and Jones would be entitled to want to step up a division if Boro do miss out.

It is hard to judge considering how little of Marsch’s Leeds side we have seen at this point, but it does feel like Jones could have more exciting offers.

If there is an interested destination that could offer Jones European competition, then they would likely rise above a team like Leeds in the pecking order.

The Whites would need to have a very positive final stretch of the season, to reach a position where they could persuade someone like Jones to join them, it looks unlikely at this stage.