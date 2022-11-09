Isaiah Jones shares message with Middlesbrough supporters after win over Blackpool

Isaiah Jones has taken to Instagram to share a message with Middlesbrough’s supporters following his side’s impressive victory over Blackpool.

Boro outclassed their opponents at Bloomfield Road last night as they secured all three points in this particular fixture.

Jones opened the scoring for Middlesbrough in the 15th minute as he slotted an effort past Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell after being teed up by Marcus Forss.

Forss doubled Boro’s advantage from the penalty spot in the second-half after being brought down in the area by Maxwell.

Chuba Akpom then effectively sealed victory for his side by scoring the third goal of the evening as he tapped in from close range.

As a result of this triumph, Middlesbrough climbed up to 16th in the Championship standings.

Boro will be aiming to back up this victory by picking up a positive result in their showdown with Norwich City on Saturday.

Following his side’s latest outing in the Championship, Jones opted to reflect on Instagram by sharing a message with Middlesbrough’s supporters.

The 23-year-old posted: “What a performance away from home.

“3 points, 1 goal.

“Let’s carry this momentum into Saturday.”

The Verdict

Yesterday’s display was unquestionably the best of Michael Carrick’s tenure to date as Middlesbrough were a class above their opponents.

Boro are clearly starting to click into gear under the guidance of their new head coach as they have managed to accumulate seven points from their last three league games.

In order to continue to climb the Championship standings, Middlesbrough will need Jones to be firing on all cylinders.

As well as scoring in last night’s win, Jones also completed two successful dribbles and made 36 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.65.

Currently being deployed on the right-hand side of midfield by Carrick, Jones will be hoping to add to the six direct goal contributions that he has provided this season at Carrow Road this weekend in his side’s showdown with the Canaries.

