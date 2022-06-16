Isaiah Jones provides update on his future at Middlesbrough amid Premier League interest

Isaiah Jones proved to be an important part of Middlesbrough’s team last season having made 42 appearances, scoring once and contributing nine assists.

Therefore, it may come as no surprise that throughout the recent number of months, the player has attracted some attention from Premier League sides.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old has set himself a big target for next season that could see interest only increase as he told the UrFresh TV Podcast: “So next season I want to aim for eight to ten goals and about 12-15 assists. I got nine assists this season, but I don’t like the way they do it. They don’t add own goals. If you add own goals, I got 15.”

However, the winger also went on to pledge his commitment to Boro saying: “I’m confident and I believe in my own ability, so of course I believe I can achieve that and play one day in the Premier League, but I know I’ve got to show that level consistency. I know in myself that there is a lot more to come and hearing praise just motivates me to go harder.

“It’s always nice to hear praise, but when people say to me you should be in the Premier League and you should leave Middlesbrough, I’m like no, I really enjoy it here. I’m improving every day. That’s what I train hard for, to improve and work hard on my weaknesses. I don’t really miss home when I’m up there either. I’ve got my own crib.

“It’s great to hear nice things, but at the same time, you’ve got to stay humble. You get the buzz when people say nice things after games, but ultimately it’s then back to work and focusing on the next game after that.”

Can you remember how much Middlesbrough paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Barry Robson? £2.10m £600,000 £990,000 £1.50m

The Verdict:

Isaiah Jones is well deserving of Premier League praise this summer after the performances he gave last season so you’re pleased for him in that respect.

However, the 22-year-old seems well focused on his job at Middlesbrough and isn’t letting any praise he gets go to his head with his intention to carrying on improving.

He had as strong season this year and if he can reach the targets he set himself for next season then there is no doubt he will be given a Premier League opportunity soon.