Isaiah Jones has taken to Instagram to praise Middlesbrough's fans for the support that they demonstrated during yesterday's clash with Hull City.

Introduced as a substitute by head coach Michael Carrick, Jones managed to produce an excellent cameo display to help Boro secure all three points at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough fell behind in the first-half as Hull City striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh headed an effort past goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

After replacing Marcus Forss, Jones set up Boro's equaliser as he teed up Hayden Hackney.

Cameron Archer then gave Middlesbrough the lead as he latched onto a ball from Steffen before guiding the ball into the back of the net.

Jones was heavily involved in Boro's third goal of the evening as he provided a pass for Chuba Akpom who produced a great strike to beat Karl Darlow.

As a result of this victory, Boro moved to within a point of Luton Town in the Championship standings.

Carrick's side are set to take on the Hatters on Monday at Kenilworth Road.

What did Isaiah Jones say following Middlesbrough's triumph over Hull?

After his side's meeting with Hull, Jones opted to reflect on this fixture by sharing a message with the club's fans on Instagram.

Jones posted: "Massive 3 points.

"2 Assist.

"Fans were electric.

"We go again on Monday, onwards & upwards."

Can Jones help Boro achieve promotion next month?

Jones may have managed to force his way into Boro's starting eleven for their showdown with Luton thanks to his impressive cameo display yesterday.

As well as providing two assists for his team-mates in the club's clash with Hull, Jones also completed two successful dribbles and recorded a pass success rate of 90.5%.

Having registered a club-high WhoScored match rating of 8.74 in this aforementioned fixture, Jones will be full of confidence heading into Boro's remaining league games.

Providing that the 23-year-old is able to maintain his consistency as well as his fitness, it would not be at all surprising if he goes to play a significant role in Boro's push for promotion.

While a top-two finish is no longer a realistic target for Middlesbrough, they could secure a return to the Premier League via the play-offs.

By beating Luton, who are also set to feature in this knock-out competition next month, on Monday, Boro will send out a real signal of intent.