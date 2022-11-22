Isaiah Jones from Middlesbrough to Wolves: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will hope for a busy January transfer window as he looks to put his own mark on this squad.

Whilst the focus will be on incomings, he will also be aware that he needs to retain key players who will be part of the team moving forward.

One of those is Isaiah Jones, who has impressed since Carrick arrived. However, reports have claimed that a host of Premier League clubs are monitoring the quick winger, including Wolves.

Even though Wanderers are bottom of the league, the chance to make a step up may appeal to Jones and here we assess a potential deal…

What do we know so far?

There has been reported interest in the player and we know that new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui wants to strengthen the squad in the New Year.

So, you would expect several new faces to arrive at Molineux in the New Year and they are sure to want attacking options. Yet, Boro won’t want to sell Jones and with his contract expiring in 2025, they aren’t in a position where they need to cash in.

That means it would take a massive offer for Boro to sell mid-season.

Is it likely to happen?

You would say it’s highly unlikely for many reasons.

Firstly, from Wolves’ perspective, they have Adama Traore at the club and Jones is similar in the way he plays. Even though Traore may not be at the club next season, he is expected to finish the campaign in the Black Country, so there’s no real need for Jones.

Furthermore, Lopetegui has brought in Fran Garagarza to help with the recruitment team and he’s expected to have a big say on January deals. With his background in Spanish football, you would expect Wolves to target that market in the New Year, particularly as they’re in a desperate situation.

Without even touching on Boro’s unwillingness to sell, a move to Wolves for Jones is hard to see happening in January.