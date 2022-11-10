Isaiah Jones from Middlesbrough to West Ham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Middlesbrough look to have turned a corner since the appointment of Michael Carrick, as Boro have started to climb the Championship table.

Boro claimed their second win under Carrick on Tuesday night as they comfortably beat Blackpool 3-0.

Winger Isaiah Jones opened the scoring for Boro after only 15 minutes, and from then on Carrick’s side looked in control. Marcus Forss doubled Middlesbrough’s lead from the penalty spot before Chuba Akpom added his name to the scoresheet once again to wrap up the three points.

These three points saw Carrick’s side shoot up to 16th in the Championship, four points clear of the relegation zone, and show big signs of improvement in the process.

In that 3-0 victory and in previous games under Carrick, Jones was yet again a standout performer for Boro. The 23-year-old came into his own when he was given the opportunity of regular first team football at Middlesbrough last season, with the winger playing a regular role in a side that utilised wing-backs under former boss Chris Wilder.

His form from last season has carried over into this one, with the 23-year-old now deployed as a winger under Carrick, and it is a role he seems to be flourishing in. The winger’s consistent performances have not gone unnoticed, with several Premier League clubs interested in him.

Here we take a look at what we know so far about the rumours and if a move is likely to happen or not…

What do we know so far?

It was first reported here at Football League World that Premier League duo Crystal Palace and West Ham United have been showing a keen interest in the 23-year-old after being left impressed by his performances for Middlesbrough.

However, the report goes on to state that while there is Premier League interest, Middlesbrough have no intention of selling Jones in the upcoming January transfer window.

It is believed these clubs have been watching Jones for a while now, with interest first starting in the summer.

Is it likely to happen?

While it is not surprising that clubs are starting to take notice of Jones, it seems very unlikely that Boro would sanction the sale of the winger so soon into Carrick’s reign.

Michael Carrick will be eager to continue working with players like Jones as Boro look to climb the Championship table.

Jones has become an important part of Boro’s plans going forward, and with Carrick just coming through the door, it is expected that the former Manchester United player would have wanted some assurances heading into the January transfer window. Jones will be someone that Carrick knows his side will struggle to replace, and therefore, he will make it perfectly clear to the board that they mustn’t sanction a sale.

It is also unclear how genuine Palace and West Ham’s interest is, and if the 23-year-old did make the move to one of these sides, his playing time could be affected. The prudent decision appears to be to remain at Riverside Stadium for the remainder of the season and assess from there.