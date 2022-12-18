Isaiah Jones departs: 2 nightmare scenarios Middlesbrough will want to avoid in the January transfer window

It has been a much-improved few weeks for Middlesbrough after a poor start to the season.

Much was expected of Boro this campaign, but Chris Wilder was sacked in October with the club in and around the relegation zone.

Former Manchester United midfielder and caretaker manager Michael Carrick replaced Wilder at the Riverside Stadium and the 41-year-old has inspired an upturn in form, with the club upwardly mobile and moving closer towards the play-offs.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it will give Carrick his first opportunity to stamp his mark on the squad as he looks to strengthen for a possible promotion push.

But while Carrick will be hoping for incomings, what are some of the nightmare scenarios he will be hoping to avoid next month?

Isaiah Jones departure

Boro are no stranger to losing some of their younger talents after Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier left the club for Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectively in the summer.

While Spence was not too much of a loss considering he was unlikely to play under Wilder, Tavernier was an integral part of the team and his sale was incredibly disruptive prior to the start of the season.

Winger Isaiah Jones has been moved into a more advanced position by Carrick and has put in some impressive performances and with clubs already keeping tabs on him, Boro will be fearing any enquiries.

As we exclusively revealed in October, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are both keen on the 23-year-old, but chairman Steve Gibson has no intention of selling this campaign.

But Gibson has shown previously that if someone meets his valuation of a player, he may entertain the offer and with Jones on the radar of Premier League clubs, it may be a matter of time before that resolve is tested.

Think you know everything about Middlesbrough FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year was the club founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

Chuba Akpom interest

While there are no rumours at the moment about any interest in striker Chuba Akpom, if he continues his current form, it is unlikely to stay that way.

The 27-year-old has experienced a remarkable revival on Teesside, going from out-of-favour under Wilder to one of the club’s top scorers.

Akpom has been moved into a number 10 role under Carrick and has thrived, becoming one of Boro’s leading attacking threats.

As Akpom continues to feature on the scoresheet, he is likely to attract more attention and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Boro could be in a vulnerable position should that happen.