Isaiah Jones delivers social media message to Middlesbrough supporters following Swansea City impact

Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate scoring his first goal for ‘Boro during their important 1-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday.

Boro went into the game aiming to make it successive wins for Chris Wilder as he starts to make a real impact on the side after taking over from Neil Warnock.

The hosts did not enjoy the majority of possession against the Swans but they were able to do enough at both ends of the field to edge out the game and secure an important three points.

Jones was an impressive performer for Middlesbrough in the right-wing-back role as Wilder put his faith in him to be a threat down and also do his defensive duties when required. The 22-year-old managed to show a lot of composure with the way that he burst clear into the penalty area and then finished calmly to open the scoring inside 26 minutes.

As well as his goal, Jones was also able to complete four successful dribbles as he helped to drive Boro up the pitch and relieve pressure on their defence at key moments in the game. The wing-back was also able to do his defensive work very well with him making six tackles and also winning an impressive 13 duels.

It was the sort of performance that shows how impressive Jones could be for Middlesbrough under Wilder and how well he could be set to adapt to his right-wing-back role in the former Sheffield United boss’ system.

Following his impact against Swansea, Jones took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his goal-scoring exploits and also to celebrate the fact that Boro were able to make it back-to-back victories in the Championship.

The Verdict

Jones’ performance against Swansea was one that suggests he is going to have a major part to play for Wilder as he sets about transforming Boro into a side capable of challenging for promotion. The 22-year-old is more of a natural winger than a wing-back and as a result, it would have been a slight concern for him over where he could fit in a 3-5-2 set-up.

However, Jones is making the right-wing-back role his own now and he seems to have the qualities required in terms of energy and recovery running to be an excellent option for a wing-back in Wilder’s system. He was just as impressive going back towards his own goal than he was attacking-wise against Swansea and that was arguably more encouraging.

If Wilder can develop Jones’ game over the next few months then Middlesbrough have a serious talent on their hands. It was always thought that he could have a bright future under Warnock, but now that he seems to have a real position in the side he should only grow from strength to strength.