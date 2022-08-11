Isaak Davies? The big Cardiff City transfer dilemmas facing Morison ahead of September 1st

Cardiff City were knocked down a peg or two after their 2-1 defeat at Reading on Saturday.

Steve Morison’s men had begun the campaign with an impressive 1-0 win over newly relegated Norwich City, where the Bluebirds were able to limit the Canaries to precious little in front of goal.

Cardiff produced a decent second half to last season, pulling away from the relegation conversation with relative ease and they have been very busy in the transfer market this summer, without investing heavily, giving the squad a fresh look in the opening few weeks of the season.

Morison has integrated some younger players into the first team picture since replacing Mick McCarthy in the dugout, and it will be interesting to see if they earn as many opportunities amid more intense competition for places this term.

Here, we have taken a look at two Cardiff transfer dilemmas facing Morison ahead of the September 1st deadline…

Isaak Davies

Cardiff have rejected a bid of £2.5 million for Isaak Davies from Burnley in the last few days, as per Football Insider.

The Bluebirds showed their faith in the 20-year-old last season by tying him down to a long term contract in the Welsh capital, and the versatile forward is yet to feature in competitive action this term due to injury.

Davies is a valued asset at Cardiff, but, on the other hand they are not in the most healthy position financially.

Of the 15 new players to enter the building this summer, only three of them have required a transfer fee, and heading into their fourth season since relegation to the Championship, the Bluebirds could do with a net profit from player trading.

There are other exciting younger players in the squad, the likes of Rubin Colwill and Eli King, and they could react differently if the Clarets come in with a more significant bid.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Cardiff City players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Aron Gunnarsson Yes No

Desperate need for a striker

Cardiff have three domestic loan slots remaining that they can fill, and they may want to utilise them to bolster their frontline.

Morison’s men are well-stocked in wide areas, but in terms of number nines, they only have Max Watters, 23, and Kion Etete, 20, who have a combined total of 14 Championship appearances and one goal.

Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu stepped in effectively on loan in the second half of last season, and Morison will probably be looking at some more experienced players to come in, either on loan or permanently, to improve the balance in the dressing room and the attacking third.