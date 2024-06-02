Highlights Carlisle United's summer transfer window looks promising with new investment and a potential windfall from Jarrad Branthwaite's sale.

If Everton sells Branthwaite, United could land an eight-figure sum, boosting their budget for exciting signings like Isaac Hutchinson.

Departure of Alfie McCalmont signals potential changes in the squad, as manager looks to create a better culture within the team.

Carlisle United are as well-equipped for a summer transfer window as they have been for a long time.

The new investment from the Piatak family into the Blues means that the budget that they are now operating with is one that is far superior to the ones of the past.

There is a good chance that they could receive an extra boat-load of cash if Everton sell Jarrad Branthwaite, Carlisle's former defender, for a mighty price this summer.

They will receive 15% of any money that the Toffees generate from selling him, as per i Sport, and, with the rumoured figures surrounding him, that could lead to an eight-figure pay day for the club.

Related Carlisle United could see eight-figure pay day after Everton clause revealed This potential extra influx of cash could really boost the Blues' summer spending budget.

If the influx of top dollar does go to the way of the new American owners, it wouldn't surprise fans if a fair amount of it was invested back into the team. With that, could come some exciting, and more unlikely, signings.

Paul Simpson would be over the moon if Branthwaite were to be sold, and he could be equally as happy if these moves get done.

Isaac Hutchinson signs

The club have been willing to pay fees for players since the takeover in November, and there's not much to suggest that it was a one-off thing.

With the potential addition of extra cash reserves from the sale of the 21-year-old defender, United may look to go big and buy a player like Isaac Huthcinson from a League Two rival.

The Walsall man's contract with the club doesn't run out until the end of next season, but a rampant Carlisle could poach him for a high enough price.

Across the 2023/24 campaign, he scored 12 league goals and assisted a further 11 in the competition too.

Isaac Hutchinson's 23/24 league stats Apps 46 Starts 43 Goals 12 Assists 11 Big chances created 10 Key passes per game 1.3 Average match rating 7.19/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder would be able to fill a currently gaping hole in Carlisle's squad. There are midfielders that can create and can find the back of the net, but that's not the main strength of them.

They need a player like Hutchinson to help unlock the potential of the likes of Luke Armstrong and Georgie Kelly.

Alfie McCalmont departs

While there has been no explicit mention of which parts of the playing staff were causing issues, and Simpson has made it clear that a better culture in the changing room is imperative, what is obvious is that there are those who have fallen out of favour with the boss. McCalmont appears to be one of them.

His goal in the side's final home game of the season probably won't be enough for him to challenge the likes of Callum Guy, Josh Vela, Harrison Neal and others next season.

Last season could have been his chance to cement himself in the team. That didn't happen, and the midfield additions in January spoke volumes about the 24-year-old's place in the pecking order.

By no means is he an obvious problem for the team, and he has the ability to prove people wrong. The future for him with Carlisle just doesn't appear to be all that bright, though.

Moving on would probably be best for the player. For the manager, it could well be another step towards the changes he says he wants to make this summer.