Isaac Hayden starts: The predicted Norwich City XI to face Burnley tonight

Norwich fought to a solid 2-2 draw against Sheffield United at the weekend but they’ve got another tough test in midweek against Burnley to contend with now.

The Canaries have been in bad form as of late, going their last five games in the Championship without a win. A point against the Blades is a positive, considering both of their positions in the league, but losses against Luton, Watford and Preston prior to that have left the club’s supporters feeling disappointed as of late.

With the Clarets flying in the second tier though, it will be just as difficult to take points from them. Vincent Kompany has the side playing an attractive style of football that wins games – and they’ll be looking to keep picking up victories of their own in midweek.

Ahead of the fixture then, here is how Norwich could line up.

Norwich appear to be able to choose from a similar squad to the one that sealed a draw against Sheffield United at the weekend. If they can choose an unchanged lineup for their next fixture then, Dean Smith could opt to stay with the same formation and side. Gabriel Sara could be back available if he has recovered in time but still, the manager might opt not to change too much around considering how they fared against the Blades.

In the backline, Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley proved to be solid against Sheffield United and their experience shone through in helping their team to claim a point. Hanley in particular stood out, as he won more duels than anyone else on the field and was a commanding presence at the back.

In midfield, Marcelino Nunez has arguably been one of Norwich’s most impressive players so far this campaign. He’s been able to dictate the play in the middle of the park but it was the returning Isaac Hayden who really shone in the centre at the weekend. He had more tackles than anyone else on the field and looked right at home for the Canaries in his usual position.

Up front, Josh Sargent has been the emerging player of the season so far for the club. His goals and creativity have helped his side to plenty of wins and points but he couldn’t hit the back of the net on Saturday. Instead, it was the old head Teemu Pukki who chipped up with two goals and he could again lead the line here against Burnley.