Isaac Hayden shares message with Norwich City supporters after sealing loan switch

Isaac Hayden has taken to Instagram to express his delight about securing a loan move to Norwich City.

As confirmed by Norwich’s official website yesterday, Hayden is set to feature for the club during the 2022/23 campaign after joining them on a temporary basis from Newcastle United.

The Canaries will have an obligation to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal if certain performance-related criteria is met throughout the upcoming term.

Hayden will be hoping to feature regularly for Norwich in the Championship after being forced to watch on from the sidelines during the second half of the previous season.

The midfielder was left out of Newcastle’s 25-man squad after suffering a knee injury in December.

In the absence of Hayden, the Magpies opted to utilise Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff in central-midfield as they sealed an 11th place finish in the Premier League.

Norwich will be looking to bring a feel-good factor back to Carrow Road later this year after suffering relegation from the top-flight.

After his move to the Canaries was announced, Hayden revealed on Instagram that he will be aiming to help his new side launch a push for promotion in the Championship.

The midfielder posted: “Delighted to sign for this great club @norwichcityfc, thank you for the warm welcome already.

“Let’s grasp the opportunity to get back in the Premier League where this club belongs.

“Let’s get to work…”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Norwich if Hayden is able to maintain his fitness as he delivered a host of assured performances during his most recent season in the Championship.

The midfielder helped Newcastle secure promotion in the 2016/17 campaign by averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.28 in the second-tier.

Having slipped down the pecking order at St James’ Park, Hayden will be determined to establish himself as a key player for the Canaries after making this switch.

By showcasing his talent in pre-season, the midfielder could potentially be given the chance to start for Norwich in their opening league fixtures later this year.