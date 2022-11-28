Isaac Hayden = 3/10: Rating all of Norwich City’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

It’s definitely been a mixed start to the season for Norwich City following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Naturally, given their record in the second tier and the fact they are a recently relegated side, expectations on the Canaries were high heading into the campaign.

After a difficult start, it looked as though they would certainly be contenders, too, sitting right up there with Burnley and Sheffield United at times.

However, even when results were good, there appeared to be an underlying dissatisfaction with how things were going at Carrow Road, and then, results took a turn for the worst.

Indeed, the club won just one of eight matches between the start of October and the start of November, and they also lost their last game, at home to Middlesbrough, prior to the World Cup break.

All of the above leaves the club 5th in the division at the moment, nine points behind league leaders Burnley.

But, putting the table aside, with the World Cup break upon us, we thought we’d take a look at the signings the club made in the summer, and rate how they have done at Carrow Road so far.

Gabriel Sara – 6/10

Considering the fee the club reportedly paid, we have seen nowhere near enough from Gabriel Sara so far.

Reports in the summer suggested the club a fee in the region of £10 million for the midfielder which is huge at Championship level.

Sara has appeared 15 times in the Championship, but, has started just six of these, most of which came in the latter part of the first half of the season.

You do feel there’s plenty more to come, but for now, we haven’t seen enough to justify that price tag.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Norwich City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 CLUB FACTS: NORWICH HAVE WON THE OLD FIRST DIVISON TITLE/PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE PREVIOUSLY REAL FAKE

Marcelino Nunez – 6/10

Nunez has been a good pick up for the Canaries this past summer.

The Chilean midfielder, despite being just 22, took very little time to adapt to a new league and has started the vast majority of games for the club this season, looking very bright early on in the season.

Featured less often prior to the World Cup break, though, and his regression prior to that is a concern.

Isaac Hayden – 3/10

Was signed with a knee injury and as a result, missed the first two and a half months of Championship action.

Did return to the side in mid-October, and has gone on to make six starts since.

However, the club have won just two of those, showing his return hasn’t coincided with any winning form.

Aaron Ramsey – 6.5/10

Ramsey has proved to be yet another somewhat positive addition at Carrow Road this past summer.

That is even more so the case when you consider he is on loan so no transfer fee was involved, which perhaps reflects in the rating.

So far this campaign, the young midfielder has three goals and assists to his name in 18 Championship outings.

Like others on this list, you feel this could be a rating that increases in the second half of the season.