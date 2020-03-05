Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Is water wet?’ – These Cardiff fans are in no doubt about the cause of their poor form

Lee Tomlin has been praised as Cardiff City’s best player by plenty of fans on Twitter this week, as the club continue to struggle to deal with his absence.

The Bluebirds have picked up just one point in three games since he was ruled out with a knee injury that could see him miss out until the end of the season.

In 24 appearances this term he has scored seven goals and provided seven assists, more than any other player in the squad in both measure.

Neil Harris has been forced to shift his formation in Tomlin’s absence, using a 4-3-3 system rather than the 4-2-3-1 that allowed Tomlin to thrive.

The South Wales side are currently five points adrift of the playoffs with 10 matches to play and face an in-form Barnsley side on Saturday in what could be a crucial meeting in their fight for promotion.

Ahead of the match, CityBluebirds.com posted an image of Tomlin asking fans if they agreed that he was the club’s most important player.

Here are some of the best responses…


