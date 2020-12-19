‘Is this some sort of joke?’ – These Middlesbrough fans react in despair to Neil Warnock’s two changes to starting XI

After a brief tw0-game wobble, Middlesbrough got back to winning ways last week when Millwall visited the Riverside.

A 3-0 win against the Lions was then followed up in midweek with a 1-0 success over Luton Town, in a match where midfield stalwart Sam Morsy was sent off for Boro.

Thankfully for Neil Warnock, James Collins double-hit the resulting penalty which ruled the goal out, and they grimly held on to record a victory.

Morsy was set to be a big miss, but after appealing the red card which would’ve seen him suspended for one game, he is available and has been selected once again after it was overturned.

With the amount of bodies he has at his disposal, Warnock can’t really rotate his squad, and it’s no surprise to see there’s minimal changes.

There are just two changes made by Warnock, with midweek goalscorer Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore dropping out for Lewis Wing and Britt Assombalonga, with the selection of Wing coming in for the most criticism.

It may seem a strange move to drop your most recent scorer back to the bench, but that’s exactly what has happened here, and also significantly Man City loanee Patrick Roberts hasn’t made it into the 20-man squad.

