This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Following their relegation to the Championship, Leicester City have so far not been afraid to spend this summer.

Indeed, the club have already wrapped up deals for Harry Winks and Conor Coady this summer which have cost them significant money for a second tier side.

The Foxes, for example, are reported to have paid a £7.5 million fee to Wolves for Coady, with the potential for it to rise to £8.5 million if certain conditions are met.

Meanwhile, Winks cost Leicester City a reported £10 million fee when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur recently.

If recent reports are accurate, Leicester could be about to splash the cash once again, albeit on a fee slightly lower than those mentioned above.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

In the latest Leicester City transfer news, the club have been been linked with a move for Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The 23-year-old is reportedly the subject of a potential £5 million deal, with Leicester City having opened talks over signing him, according to the Daily Mail.

Hermansen featured 31 times for Brondby in all competitions in 2022/23, keeping seven clean sheets during those matches.

The Danish keeper was previously a target for Burnley prior to them signing James Trafford from Manchester City.

Would Mads Hermansen be a good signing for Leicester City?

With the links to Leicester City in mind, though, below, here at FLW, we've offered our thoughts on whether or not the Danish goalkeeper would be a good signing for the Foxes.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

When you look at this deal in isolation, there is perhaps a lot to like.

Hermansen seems a talented young goalkeeper and one on the up, with the only hesistancy perhaps being a lofty £5 million fee being reported.

However, given Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward are already on the books, is this really a priority?

Even Alex Smithies, the club's number three, has vast Championship experience.

Indeed, it sort of feels as though they are just spending for the sake of it on this one.

Of course, Enzo Maresca will want to put his own stamp on things at the King Power Stadium, but arguably, the Leicester boss should first explore his current options.

If a Championship side is spending £5 million on a goalkeeper, they are almost certainly being brought in to start, but if you're Leicester, why not finally give Daniel Iversen a chance?

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Championship previously and giving him the opportunity between the sticks would allow a significant transfer fee to be spent strengthening the squad elsewhere.

Hermansen may prove to be a great signing and player for the Foxes, but right now, I'm not sure it's a signing they absolutely have to make.

Alfie Burns

As is being debated by many around the links to Hermansen, there's some definite doubt about whether or not Leicester actually need a new goalkeeper this summer.

Is spending £5m on Hermansen really necessary when the Foxes have Iversen, Smithies and Ward on their books? It's not the type of signing that 85% of the Championship would be making, it's simply because Leicester have some flexible cash to spend that they are considering it, surely?

For me, that is cash that would be better spent elsewhere on this squad, or on a different goalkeeper.

That's not to say that Hermansen isn't a good goalkeeper or wouldn't have an impact in the Championship, it's more to do with the fact that Leicester have previously been linked with Zack Steffen - in fact, he was the first name to emerge on Maresca's radar when it came to a new goalkeeper. Simply, if Leicester are going to spend on a new No.1, they might as well get the player they really want, rather than spending the cash on an alternative, particularly when there are so many good goalkeepers already at the club.