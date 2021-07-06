Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Is this real or am I dreaming?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have released the club’s accounts for the financial year ending on July 31 2020.

As has been well-documented over the past few years, the Owls have had serious issues with the authorities over their finances, which is why they were hit with a six-point deduction last season – a penalty that ultimately saw them relegated to League One.

Despite relegation, boss Darren Moore hasn’t been able to make the signings he wanted because of the club being forced to operate under a transfer embargo, because these accounts weren’t submitted.

However, the Yorkshire outfit confirmed today that they had published the accounts, which should result in the lifting of the embargo.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the supporters are delighted by this update as it means Moore should be able to get to work in the market as he looks to build a team that can push for promotion next season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


