‘Is this real or am I dreaming?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club update

Sheffield Wednesday have released the club’s accounts for the financial year ending on July 31 2020.

Sheffield Wednesday have published the club’s annual accounts for the year ending 31 July 2020#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 6, 2021

As has been well-documented over the past few years, the Owls have had serious issues with the authorities over their finances, which is why they were hit with a six-point deduction last season – a penalty that ultimately saw them relegated to League One.

Despite relegation, boss Darren Moore hasn’t been able to make the signings he wanted because of the club being forced to operate under a transfer embargo, because these accounts weren’t submitted.

However, the Yorkshire outfit confirmed today that they had published the accounts, which should result in the lifting of the embargo.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the supporters are delighted by this update as it means Moore should be able to get to work in the market as he looks to build a team that can push for promotion next season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Thanks Chansri. For finally paying the players, publishing the accounts. Now let's all stop this stupid moaning, get behind Moore and the players' and play the best league one campaign we can create. — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) July 6, 2021

We’re finally a football club again — Harry Lister (chansiri out) (@HarryLister13) July 6, 2021

#swfc fans who have acted like chartered accountants for the past 12 months: “chansiri needs to get them accounts published so we can see what’s going on with the club” Swfc release accounts Swfc fans “what does this all mean?”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — chris mason (@chrisma5on) July 6, 2021

Is this real or am I dreaming? — Badger (@LouisAsher1) July 6, 2021

What a club — Lewis (@Hagarr94) July 6, 2021

someone wake me up I think I'm dreaming — . (@iorfaaaa) July 6, 2021

Yeah, a brief skim of this isn't a promising read. BUT, hopefully it's enough to lift the embargo and get the wheels moving. We'll go in depth on the podcast as we did last accounts release. #swfc https://t.co/WiZ7sN52Dw — dexteritybox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 (@dexteritybox) July 6, 2021