Nottingham Forest are battling to retain their Premier League status in 2022/23 having ended a 23-year wait for a top-flight return under Steve Cooper last season.

Cooper oversaw a stunning run into the play-offs last season, with Forest beating Huddersfield Town at Wembley to win promotion back into the top-flight.

The mission over the course of the 22/23 run-in is to retain that top-flight status and avoid an immediate return to the EFL.

Nottingham Forest's best ever EFL goal?

Whilst Forest fans might argue differently, there's no denying that a 20-year+ stretch in the EFL brought around some good memories.

One impressive throwback has been shared onto Twitter by @secondtierpod in the last few days, with footage of Lewis McGugan's free-kick against Ipswich Town in 2010/11 catching the eye.

The free-kick is awarded after Chris Cohen breaks from midfield and is brought down by Grant Leadbitter. It's your classic "take one for the team" foul, some 35-yards away from goal.

McGugan, though, takes little notice of the distance and, after Ipswich set-up a measly two-man wall, he piles a shot towards goal. Whether the effort catches Martin Fulop by surprise or not, the ball flies past him and into the top corner.

The clip's commentary states: "Oh my word! What a strike from Lewis McGugan! 35 yards, top corner!

"It went like a missile. 'Magic in his boots', said Des Kelly the other night about Lewis McGugan and that was magic, in every sense of the word. Absolutely magnificent."

That goal on 45 minutes put Forest into a 2-0 lead against Ipswich, after David McGoldrick had earlier given them the lead in the game.

How did Nottingham Forest get on in 2010/11?

That season, McGugan scored 13 goals in 45 appearances for Forest and was the club's leading goalscorer.

Billy Davies led them to sixth in the table and into the play-offs, yet they were beaten over two legs by Swansea City, who would go on to beat Reading FC 4-2 in the play-off final.

Forest failed to reach the play-offs in each of the following 10 seasons, even flirting with the possibility of relegation into League One on more than one occasion.

Cooper, though, broke that duck in 2021/22, leading Forest to fourth and then the play-off final, where a Levi Colwill own goal secured them a 1-0 win over Huddersfield and route back into the Premier League.

The Reds sit 17th in the table currently and outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone.